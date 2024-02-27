Why did Google face backlash against Gemini AI in India and the world?

Alphabet's Google commenced the provision of text-to-image functionality through its Gemini AI model, displacing Bard earlier this month. However, Gemini AI encountered an inconsistent start, with numerous users reporting inaccuracies in the images generated by the tool. Additionally, the AI erroneously interpreted generic prompts as sensitive and exhibited visible biases in certain instances. Consequently, Google opted to suspend the image generation capability of Gemini. While the tool is poised to make a return in the forthcoming weeks, a detailed analysis follows regarding the shortcomings of Gemini AI and Google's subsequent actions.

The issue at hand

On February 1, Google unveiled the text-to-image feature on Bard, now rebranded as Gemini. Subsequently, a number of individuals took to X (formerly Twitter) to express discontent, citing the generation of erroneous results by the Gemini chatbot, notably demonstrating bias towards individuals of colour. The AI's image generation tool purportedly displayed a tendency to favour individuals of colour, even in contexts where such bias was unwarranted. Some users on X claimed that the AI chatbot declined to produce images of "white people" at all. Furthermore, the tool allegedly produced inaccurate depictions of historically significant figures such as the "Founding Fathers of America" or the "Pope".

Google searches for answer

On February 21, Google issued an apology, expressing its commitment to promptly rectifying "these kinds of depictions". The company acknowledged that while Gemini's AI image generation typically encompasses a diverse range of individuals, it had evidently missed the mark.

Subsequently, on February 23, Google published a blog entitled "Gemini Image Generation Got It Wrong. We'll Do Better." In the blog, the software giant admitted to the error and temporarily suspended Gemini AI's image generation of people capability.

More recently, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis stated, "We have taken the feature offline while we fix that. We are hoping to have that back online very shortly in the next couple of weeks."