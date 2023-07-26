World's largest private satellite Jupiter-3 to be launched by Falcon Heavy

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is gearing to launch the world’s biggest private satellite ever built into space on Thursday. The satellite will be launched using the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. This will mark the seventh launch for SpaceX's triple-booster rocket, which debuted to much fanfare back in 2018.

The launch is slated to occur at 8:34 am IST on July 27. The core booster is expected to be jettisoned into the Atlantic Ocean and will not be recovered as is the practice at SpaceX.

Satellite Jupiter-3 set: Overview The satellite, named JUPITER-3, is owned by Maxar Technologies in Palo Alto, California, and is the biggest commercial communications satellite in history. It’s not just the size of Jupiter 3 that’s astounding, but also its capacities and technologies. When completely deployed, the satellite's size will equal the wingspan of a commercial airliner, estimated between 130-160 feet (40-50 meters).

The satellite is supposed to double the limit of Maxar’s satellite fleet with 500 extra Gbps, empowering it to serve more clients, especially in regions where cable and fibre availability is inaccessible or unreliable. The communications satellite will boost services such as in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime associations, enterprise networks, backhaul for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and Community Wi-Fi solutions across North and South America. Falcon Heavy will deliver the satellite into geostationary orbit around Earth.

According to Maxar, the satellite boasts of advanced technological architecture, resulting in miniaturization of its electronics. It also incorporates solid-state amplifiers and upgraded efficiency for its antennas, as indicated by an explanation on Maxar's site. The spacecraft was exposed to vibration and temperature testing before launch. The Thermal Vacuum Testing has affirmed that the satellite can endure the extensive variety of temperature fluctuations it will experience in space.