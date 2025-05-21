WWDC 2025 to kick off with first look at updates coming to platforms: Apple

Apple has announced the event schedule for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 , which will take place from June 9 to June 13. The event will begin with a keynote address, followed by the Platforms State of the Union, where Apple will offer a first look at updates across its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

Apple WWDC 2025: Event schedule

WWDC 2025 will officially begin with a keynote on June 9, streamed live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s YouTube channel. The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union, which will take a deeper dive into the new technologies and tools available for developers. This session will be available for streaming on the Apple Developer app, Apple’s developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. On-demand playback will also be available afterward.

In addition to the main events, Apple will host over 100 technical sessions that provide in-depth insights into the company’s latest frameworks and technologies. These will be accessible via the Apple Developer platforms, and Apple will offer guides and documentation to support developers engaging with the new tools.

Apple will also offer group labs and one-on-one consultations for members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect

Software updates and new platforms

Apple is expected to unveil one of its most significant software overhauls in recent years. As reported by Bloomberg, the upcoming operating systems—iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 (codenamed Luck), along with macOS 16 (Cheer)—will focus on creating a more unified experience across the Apple ecosystem. A key part of this update is the anticipated integration of design elements from visionOS, the operating system powering Apple’s Vision Pro headset

Users can expect interface updates that include transparency effects, circular icons, 3D layering, and a more structured visual hierarchy—inspired by visionOS’s aesthetic. While gesture-based interactions from the Vision Pro may not fully carry over to iPhones or Macs, the visual consistency across platforms is expected to improve.

Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades

WWDC 2025 is also likely to spotlight Apple’s AI initiatives, including long-awaited upgrades to Siri. The digital assistant, originally expected to receive major enhancements in iOS 18.4, is now anticipated to debut its new capabilities with iOS 19. These include context-aware responses, on-screen recognition, and expanded in-app functionalities, making Siri more capable and responsive.

Apple is also expected to introduce a revamped framework for Siri, reportedly called “LLM Siri”, which would enable chatbot-like AI capabilities powered by large language models. In addition, Apple is said to be exploring partnerships with third-party AI providers such as Google, Anthropic, and Perplexity—potentially offering users alternatives to OpenAI’s ChatGPT within the Apple Intelligence framework.

New hardware

While Apple traditionally focuses on software at WWDC, occasional hardware previews are not unheard of. This year, there is speculation that Apple could offer a sneak peek at the iPhone 17 Slim, an anticipated new model expected to debut later this year. The company may also outline how it plans to bring select Apple Intelligence features to wearable devices, including the Apple Watch, which has been rumoured to receive AI functionality in future watchOS updates.