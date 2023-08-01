Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

In a global debut from India, Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Redmi 12 series smartphones. Alongside, the Chinese electronics maker launched the Redmi Watch 3 Active and SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2. The Redmi 12 series comprises 5G and 4G models with the former being India's first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor. The 4G model is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Below are the details:

Redmi 12 series: Specifications

The Redmi 12 5G smartphone has a 6.79-inch screen FHD+LCD display and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz with 1080 x 2460 resolution. The Redmi 12 5G is also India's first smartphone housing the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor which delivers faster connectivity.

For storage, consumers have three options: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage that can expand to up to 1TB with a microSD card. The smartphone also has up to 8GB virtual RAM.

Redmi 12 4G

The Redmi phone features a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP depth camera and a LED flash. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video chat. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The only difference between the two smartphones is the chipset and 5G technology. Redmi 12 4G features the MediaTek Helio G88 12 nm processor paired with Mali-G52 2AE MC2 GPU. Consumers can choose between 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Both come with 128GB internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone also has 6GB virtual RAM support.

The front camera has the same 8MP shooter as the 5G phone, the back cameras come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera

Both phones are available in the colours moonstone silver, pastel blue, and jade black.

Redmi 12 series: Price and availability

The Redmi 12 5G will be offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configurations at Rs 10,999, Rs 12,499, and Rs 14,499. The Redmi 12 4G will be offered in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,499.

Important to note, these are introductory pricing inclusive of all offers and actual retail prices without offers would be higher.

The Redmi 12 series will be available for purchase on Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Xiaomi authorised retail partners starting August 4.

Redmi Watch 3 Active: Details

Redmi Watch 3

The Redmi Watch 3 Active is an entry-level smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature. It sports a 1.83-inch HD display of 450 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, the watch is said to have a battery life of up to 12-days. The watch supports over 200 watch faces, heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and several health-and-fitness modes.

Redmi Watch 3 Active: Price and availability

The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in platinum grey and charcoal black colours. Priced at Rs 2,999, inclusive of all offers, the smartwatch will be available for purchase on Mi online store and Xiaomi retail stores from August 3.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2: Features

Redmi Sonic Bass

These made in India wireless earphones feature dual-mic design for environment noise cancellation. Powered by 9.2mm dynamic audio drivers, the earphones are rated for up to 16 hours of battery life. These weigh approximately 22g and offer multi-point pairing, allowing simultaneous connections to multiple devices.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 1,199, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 will be available across Mi online store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail stores from August 2.