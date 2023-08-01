World Wide Web Day 2023: Date, History, Importance and Celebration

World Wide Web Day is celebrated on August 1 every year. The day is observed to commemorate the World Wide Web (www) and its impact on the world.

It was on August 1 in 1991 that Tim Berners-Lee posted a proposal for the World Wide Web on the alt.hypertext newsgroup; this day is, therefore, celebrated with great importance every year. The year 1989 marked the beginning of the Internet. From that point forward, it has continued to evolve.



World Wide Web Day 2023: History The World Wide Web, or simply ‘the Web’, was made by Sir Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 while he was working at CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research).

In March 1989, Berners-Lee presented a proposal for a "distributed information system" to facilitate sharing and updating information between scientists at CERN. Berners-Lee and his colleague Robert Cailliau developed the first web browser, WorldWideWeb (later renamed Nexus), and the first web server, "httpd," in 1990.

The world's first website went live on August 6, 1991. It was a basic page that made sense of the World Wide Web project and gave data about how to access and utilize it. This site was hosted on Berners-Lee's NeXT computer, which likewise served as the world's first web server.

World Wide Web Day 2023: Importance World Wide Web Day is huge as it is an opportunity to reflect the effect of the web on our lives and to praise the creativity and genius of Tim Berners-Lee and the numerous other people who have added to its development.

The day is an indication of the force of the web to interface individuals and share information. It is likewise a day to praise the creativity and development that has made the web what it is today.

World Wide Web Day 2023: Celebration

The following are some suggestions for marking World Wide Web Day in 2023:

• Try out new apps and websites: With countless websites and applications out there, there's continuously a genuinely new thing to find. Find out opportunity to investigate a couple of sites or applications that you've never known about.

• Make a site or blog: This is a great way to show the world your creativity, thoughts, and ideas.

• Figure out how to code: This is a significant expertise that can open up numerous new open doors for you.

• Community of web developers: There are numerous internet based discussions and networks where you can associate with other web designers and gain from one another.

• Share your favourite sites with others: Sharing your favorite websites with others can be done in a variety of ways. You can share them on social media, send them to family and friends, or even start your own website or blog.