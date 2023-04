Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Samsung said the Galaxy M14 5G would boast segment-best features such as 50-megapixel primary camera in a triple rear camera set-up, a 6000 mAh battery and 5nm process based Exynos 1330 system-on-chip

BS Web Team New Delhi

