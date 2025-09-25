Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube: How to turn off annoying end screen content recommendations

YouTube: How to turn off annoying end screen content recommendations

Reportedly, YouTube adds a new "Hide" button to dismiss end screen pop-ups, while also removing the hover-to-subscribe feature to simplify the viewing experience

youtube
youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has reportedly introduced a new feature that lets viewers hide the content recommendation pop-ups, or “end screens,” that appear after videos. According to a TechCrunch report, users will now see a new “Hide” button in the top-right corner of the video player, allowing them to dismiss the pop-ups for the current video. The change is said to address long-standing user complaints about end screens disrupting their viewing experience by covering the final moments of a video.
 
With this update, viewers can decide whether to temporarily remove end screens while watching. However, it is clarified that the option applies only to the video currently playing and does not permanently disable end screens across the platform. If users want to see the recommendations again, they can simply tap the “Show” button to bring them back. 
 
As per the report, the feature aims to reduce distractions and improve the overall experience for viewers, especially those who find end screens intrusive. The report mentioned that the company has acknowledged that the move is a direct response to community feedback, as 
users have consistently asked for more ways to focus on the content itself without clutter.
 
As for creators, it is noted that they still have the option to add end screens to videos. The report stated that the company expects the overall impact on creators’ performance and audience growth to be minimal. A testing reportedly revealed that allowing users to hide end screens reduced views generated through them by less than 1.5 percent, a negligible decline compared to the broader engagement across the platform. 
 
In addition to this update, YouTube has reportedly announced the removal of the Subscribe button that used to appear when hovering over a channel’s branded watermark on videos. According to the report, the company has explained that this feature had little impact and is unnecessary since a dedicated Subscribe button already sits below the video player. Data from experiments showed that fewer than 0.05 percent of channel subscriptions originated from the hover-to-subscribe watermark.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for next-gen Android flagships

iPhone 17 series 'Scratchgate' controversy: Here is what Apple said on it

Premium

A fab debate on display: India's dilemma over display tech self-reliance

Microsoft brings Anthropic models to 365 Copilot, diversifies beyond OpenAI

Premium

Trump's $100K H-1B fee leaves techies, IT industry searching for solutions

Topics :Tech NewsLatest Technology NewsYouTube IndiaYouTube

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story