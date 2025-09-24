Microsoft brings Anthropic models to 365 Copilot, diversifies beyond OpenAI

Microsoft said on Wednesday it will integrate artificial intelligence models from Anthropic into its Copilot assistant, signaling the software giant's push to reduce dependence on its high-profile partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

While Copilot will remain powered by OpenAI's latest models, users will be able to select Anthropic models, Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1, in Copilot's AI-powered reasoning agent "Researcher," as well as when developing agents in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Starting Wednesday, users who opt in to try Claude can switch between OpenAI and Anthropic models in Researcher, said Charles Lamanna, president of Microsoft's business and industry Copilot operations.