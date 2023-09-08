Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Playables: Everything about Google's upcoming online gaming service

YouTube Playables: Everything about Google's upcoming online gaming service

Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices

BS Web Team New Delhi
YouTube

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

YouTube, a Google-owned video sharing platform, is testing a new experience called Playables, which would allow users to play games online on both desktop and mobile devices. Playables is currently available to a limited number of users as an experimental service. Users who are part of this experiment would see a section on YouTube called ‘Playables’. It will appear alongside other content on the home feed. Also, they can view and control their Playables history and save game progress in YouTube History.

According to a report on the 9To5Google, Stack Bounce game (based on HTML5) is available for the users in the experimental phase. YouTube has not officially announced the Playables yet, and there is no clarity on the general availability of the feature.

Recently, Google started testing song recognising features for users where they can search songs on Youtube by humming or recording that's currently being played. Users can search, hum or record the song for up to three seconds and it would suggest relevant official music content, videos, shorts and other content related to it.

Bringing a gaming feature on app and website will not be new as a similar experience is offered by Netflix, which also offers simple games based on movies and shows available on the platform. This was started back in November 2021 with five games that now has expanded to up to 70 games.

Another new feature that Google has recently added to YouTube is the new vertical live feed for mobile viewers. It allows creators to stream vertical videos either on mobile or through desktop streaming software. It will be visible to eligible viewers browsing Shorts on the YouTube app.

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Reliance Jio, Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India, for India

Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

Western Digital launches WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, price starts at Rs 4,599

Foxconn CEO Young sees India as new manufacturing hub of the world: Report

US investigates Made-in-China Huawei chip as alarm in Washington grows

Topics :GoogleYouTubeGamingNetflixYouTube videos

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story