Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

Besides, Apple is reportedly working on its in-house large language model called Ajax to power its generative AI applications

BS Web Team New Delhi
The company has named the event ‘Wonderlust’, which will take place at Apple Park, California

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Apple is gearing up for its upcoming event ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12, where the US technology giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series. While the early event buzz is centered on the iPhone, there are reports coming in that could take the limelight away from the phones.

According to media reports, Apple is training its virtual assistant, Siri, with generative artificial intelligence. Besides, there are reports that Apple is spending millions of dollars to develop an in-house language model called Ajax.

According to a news article on MacRumours, Apple is preparing Siri for AI's future by enabling deeper integration with the Shortcuts automation tool. The new Siri is expected to be part of the iOS 18 update, which is likely to be released in late 2024. Apple also plans to incorporate language models in Siri, enabling users to automate complex tasks using generative AI.

Besides, Apple is working on its in-house large language model called Ajax to power its generative AI applications. According to news reports, Apple’s generative AI model would have the potential to recognise and generate image, text, and videos along with automating tasks like converting GIFs, generating 3D scenes and more.

At present, Apple plans to integrate LLMs into its voice assistant Siri. Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple’s large language model will be called Ajax GPT. It is touted to be better than OpenAI's GPT 3.5 by Apple enthusiasts.

John Giannandrea, Apple's head of AI, and a new team of 16 members named the “Foundational Model,” are working on large-language models (LLMs). John was hired in 2018 to improve Siri before which he was working for Google.

Until now, Siri is the only Apple product with AI at the core. Its heart monitoring and fall detection features use machine learning apart from this.

Also Read

Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sep 12: What to expect besides iPhone 15 series

Locally made iPhone 15 to go on sale in India soon after Sept 12 launch

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Minor upgrades for Watch 9 as Apple set to revamp lineup next year: Report

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Western Digital launches WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, price starts at Rs 4,599

Foxconn CEO Young sees India as new manufacturing hub of the world: Report

US investigates Made-in-China Huawei chip as alarm in Washington grows

Apple grapples with turmoil in China days before iPhone 15 launch

Apple gets warning from top US consumer watchdog on Tap To Pay tech

Topics :Apple Siriartifical intelligenceApple eventiPhone

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story