HONOR 200 Pro review: Premium smartphone experience with a steep price tag

The HONOR 200 Pro is a premium smartphone, boasting sleek design, vibrant display, swift performance, advanced imaging capabilities, and artificial intelligence-powered tools for photo enhancements and file sharing. The smartphone ticks all the right boxes, especially with regard to premium experience, yet could find itself catching up with competition simply because other brands have been there long before HONOR ’s entry and users resonate with many of these brands. That said, here is how the experience has been with the HONOR 200 Pro:

The HONOR 200 Pro features a sleek design with a glass front and back, complemented by an aluminium frame. The glass back has a premium feel with a smooth finish that resists fingerprints. Despite its large size, the phone is lightweight and comfortable to hold. The quad-curved floating screen and smooth edges enhance its ergonomic appeal. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the handset, while the bottom houses the USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray. An IR emitter and another speaker grille are located at the top. The rear camera sensors are housed in a protruding oval frame on the right side. Overall, the design is ergonomically convenient.

Display

The HONOR 200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch OLED display, making it ideal for media consumption. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a responsive touch experience. The FHD+ panel, though not sharp, is good enough for movie watching and gaming. The adaptive brightness feature works well, adjusting display brightness based on ambient lighting conditions. Text appears crisp, and fine details in images and videos are easily readable.

Battery and Performance

The HONOR 200 Pro is powered by a 5,200mAh battery, which lasts a full day with moderate use. It supports 100W wired and 66W wireless charging, though no charger is included in the box. The charging is quick, and the device gets fully charged within an hour with a supported charger.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the HONOR 200 Pro delivers smooth performance. The processor handles multitasking with ease, and app switching is swift with immediate touch response. With 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, there is no dearth of memory and storage here.

Software

Running on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. While it comes with some pre-installed apps, the experience is on the cleaner side compared to bloatware packed interfaces from its peers such as Realme, OPPO, and more. The UI offers extensive customisation options, allowing users to tweak themes, icons, and layouts to their preference.

Camera

The HONOR 200 Pro’s camera system is a standout feature. The smartphone has a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear, enhanced by AI. HONOR has collaborated with Paris-based Studio Harcourt for colour optimisation, especially for portrait shots.

The 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) delivers sharp and detailed photos in well-lit conditions. Colours are vibrant but not overly saturated, maintaining a natural look. The dynamic range is impressive, with well-balanced highlights and shadows. The HONOR 200 Pro performs decently in low light, and Night Portrait Mode further improves results.

The ultra-wide lens produces images with good colour consistency, though some distortion at the edges is typical for ultra-wide lenses. The telephoto camera, featuring a Sony IMX856 sensor, offers 2.5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, maintaining good detail and colour consistency. However, quality degrades at higher zoom levels.

The 50MP selfie camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, captures clear images and handles different lighting conditions well. The front camera also supports portrait mode with AI-generated bokeh effects. The edge detection is generally accurate, and the background blur looks natural, adding a professional touch to photos.

The HONOR 200 Pro can record video at up to 4K resolution at 60fps with the primary camera, though 30fps is the limit when AI enhancements are enabled. Video quality suffers in poor light, which is an area for improvement. The phone also offers noise reduction during recording when the AI option is turned on.

Audio

The HONOR 200 Pro is equipped with stereo speakers that deliver a balanced sound experience. The audio output is crisp and clear, even at higher volumes, with well-represented mids and highs. However, the 3.5mm headphone jack is absent.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 57,999, the HONOR 200 Pro stands out as a high-end smartphone with a balance of design, performance, and features. However, given the competitive market, the HONOR 200 Pro appears expensive, especially when compared to other flagship models offering similar features at a lower price point. While the HONOR 200 Pro is appealing, it will find itself catching up with competition in India’s lucrative premium smartphone market.