Lava Blaze X review: A well-rounded smartphone on budget from Indian brand

The Blaze X is an Android smartphone in the budget segment from Indian brand Lava, which is known for its feature-packed value-for-money offerings, but most importantly a clutter and advertisement free user experience. This is important because most other smartphones in the budget segment cut corners on user experience by pre-loading bloatware and adware. Clean user interface is not the only thing that the Blaze X has going for it – there is curved AMOLED display, a megapixel rich camera sensor, a high capacity battery with support for fast charging, and a good enough processor to keep the show going. Is it a winner in the segment though? Let us find out

Design

The Lava Blaze X 5G features a sleek design and feels comfortable and lightweight. The curved edges of the display and thin bezels offer a premium look. The front camera is housed in a small punch-hole cutout, minimising distractions and maximising screen-to-body ratio. The back of the phone features a clean design with a dual-camera setup positioned in the top left corner. The camera module is slightly raised, but not so much that it becomes a nuisance when the phone is placed on a flat surface. The build quality of the Lava Blaze X 5G is solid, despite its plastic construction. The plastic back has a matte finish, which helps in reducing fingerprints and smudges. Volume and power buttons are placed on the right side, and the SIM tray at the bottom in addition to the USB Type-C port and speaker grille. Ergonomically, the phone is well-designed.

Display

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display providing a vibrant and crisp visual experience. The display boasts a peak brightness of 800 nits, which enables good visibility outdoors even under direct sunlight. The brightness adjusts well according to the light conditions. The screen offers vibrant colours and sharp visuals with a fullHD+ resolution, and the high refresh rate (120Hz) makes scrolling through the interface and apps feel smooth and responsive.

Battery and performance

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. A single charging easily lasted a day and even with extended use, the battery performance was impressive. The device did not get heated up even during extended duration of use and there was no lag.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Blaze X 5G delivers good performance for everyday use. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. Storage options go up to 128GB, which can be expanded using microSD. The smartphone operates on Android 14 with quarterly security updates for two years. No significant issue was faced during casual gaming as well.

Software

The UI on the Blaze X 5G is clean and the touch response of the Lava Blaze X 5G is excellent. There is no bloatware and the absence of unnecessary pre-installed apps allows users to customise their device according to their preferences without having to deal with unwanted software. The device includes a responsive in-display fingerprint scanner and reliable face unlock.

Camera

The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera captures detailed and clear images in good lighting conditions. The front camera is decent but nothing special, sufficient for video calls. The image and video quality suffers in dim light. The main camera sensor ensures that colours are accurately reproduced, and the dynamic range is good. When shooting outdoors or in well-lit environments, photos come out sharp and with plenty of detail.

Audio

The Lava Blaze X 5G is equipped with stereo speakers. The sound is well-balanced between the left and right channels, enhancing the listening experience whether you're watching videos, playing games, or listening to music. Even at higher volumes, the sound remains crisp without significant distortion. Dolby Atmos technology enhances sound quality. For a smartphone, overall audio quality is decent. The 3.5mm headphone jack is absent but a USB-C to 3.5mm connector is provided with the device to connect your earphones.

Verdict

The Lava Blaze X 5G is a well-rounded smartphone at Rs 14,999 onwards. Its reliable performance and solid battery life make it a strong contender in the budget segment. However, the camera performance in low light might be seen as trade-offs. Overall, the Lava Blaze X 5G offers commendable performance, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a capable 5G smartphone.