HP Spectre x360 2024 review: All-round premium laptop with portable design

The Spectre X360 is a longstanding line of convertible laptops within HP’s premium range. Known for its premium design, ultra-portable form factor, rich display, immersive audio, and long-lasting battery life, the 2024 model continues this tradition while also introducing performance upgrades and artificial intelligence features, courtesy of the Intel Core Ultra chip. However, the price has increased slightly this time, starting at Rs 164,999. Is it worth the investment? Let us delve into the details:

Design

The design is a cornerstone of the HP Spectre x360 line, and the 2024 model impresses with its sleek silhouette, premium materials, and minimalist appearance. With a more rectangular shape and a hinge featuring ‘Spectre’ branding, the laptop exudes elegance. It maintains its ultra-portable ergonomics with a thin (16mm) and lightweight (1.34kg) form factor. However, the number of ports could be improved, with just four available: 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio/mic port.

Display and Audio

The HP Spectre x360 2024 boasts a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8k resolution, presented in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Featuring touchscreen capability with support for digital inking and a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth coverage. Additionally, the 10-bit panel inherently supports HDR.

Beyond technical specifications, the display stands out as one of the key strengths of the 2024 HP Spectre x360. It offers brightness, vividness, and responsiveness. While HP incorporates the convertible form factor in other product lines, the Spectre x360 distinguishes itself when utilised in various modes such as laptop, tablet, and display. Furthermore, the 16:10 aspect ratio display, optimised for IMAX content, strikes a balance to deliver an optimal experience for work, entertainment, and everything in between.

Complementing the stunning visual experience is the exceptional audio quality delivered through a four-speaker system comprising two top-firing tweeters and two forward-facing woofers. Although the overall speaker setup may appear underpowered on paper, it proves efficient and impresses with clarity, expansive sound, and volume.

Software

Running on Windows 11 Home edition, the Spectre x360 is equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered software suite tailored to enhance the user experience, whether for work or leisure. An illustration of this is the integration of Windows Studio effects with the 9MP front-facing camera, enhancing video conferencing with features like automatic framing, background blur, and portrait effects. Additionally, HP has incorporated value-added features aimed at improving the camera's performance in low-light conditions.

While the majority of these enhancements revolve around video conferencing, there are also features designed to enhance the overall user experience. For instance, the touchpad supports gesture controls for adjusting volume and display brightness. Thanks to haptic feedback, these gesture controls feel intuitive and natural to use.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, coupled with 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, the laptop delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual graphics-intensive workloads. While thermal efficiency is maintained when plugged in, performance may decrease noticeably when operating on battery power, particularly for power-intensive tasks. Nonetheless, the laptop offers good on-battery life, suitable for extended use without frequent charging.

Verdict

Overall, the HP Spectre x360 2024 ticks all the boxes for a premium thin-and-light laptop. It excels in casual everyday use and can handle some power-and-graphics-intensive tasks. Intel Evo certification ensures quick boot times, instant resume function, extended on-battery time, and enhanced data transfer rates. However, it is worth noting that this laptop is not intended for gaming or content creation, although it can manage casual gaming and multimedia editing. For those tasks, a laptop with discrete graphics may be more suitable.