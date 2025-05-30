Kindle Paperwhite 2025 review: More screen, more speed, same reading focus

Having used the 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite in the past, the idea of more screen real estate for reading instantly piqued my interest. With the 12th-generation model, Amazon has turned that into reality, thanks to a larger 7-inch E Ink display. But the upgrade isn’t limited to size alone—Amazon also claims improved contrast and up to 25 per cent better performance. The question is: do these changes actually translate into a better reading experience? I’ve been using the new Kindle Paperwhite for the past few weeks, and here is what I found.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th generation): Reading experience

The 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite features a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display with a pixel density of 300 PPI. The upgrade from the 6-inch screen on the previous model I used feels like a meaningful one—more words now fit on the screen at once, making for a more immersive reading session. Thankfully, the increase in size has not compromised comfort. The device remains lightweight and easy to use one-handed. The matte-textured back and rounded edges further enhance grip and handling.

Amazon says this is the highest-contrast Kindle display yet, thanks to its oxide thin-film transistor tech. While reading standard e-books doesn’t immediately highlight the contrast improvements, the difference becomes more noticeable when viewing PDFs with graphics or reading comics. Despite being a black-and-white panel, visuals appear sharper and it's easier to distinguish between different shades of grey.

For readers who prefer warmer tones during long sessions, the new Paperwhite includes an adjustable warm light. Accessible via a zero to 24 slider in the quick settings panel, this lets you tune the amber LED lighting to achieve a softer, more paper-like yellow hue. Personally, I prefer the crispness of the white tone, but having the option to fine-tune the warmth gives readers more flexibility.

The Kindle Paperwhite also offers multiple levels of adjustable brightness. Even at its lowest setting, the display remains readable in dim conditions. For outdoor reading, the maximum brightness holds up well, ensuring comfortable use in sunlight.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th generation): Performance and features

While it’s difficult to measure performance on a Kindle in traditional terms, Amazon’s claim of a 25 per cent speed improvement does hold up in real-world use. The device feels noticeably snappier, with faster page turns and more responsive navigation in the Home and Library sections. The 12th-generation model also handles tasks like pulling down the quick settings panel and loading books more swiftly. Most of the hardware remains unchanged from the previous generation — including 16GB of onboard storage, 9W charging support via USB Type-C, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). One small yet thoughtful tweak: the power button is now placed more centrally at the bottom, which greatly reduces accidental presses during one-handed use.

All the best built-in features return, including quick access to the dictionary, Wikipedia, and translation tools. These additions genuinely enhance the reading experience — especially for first-time Kindle buyers. You can simply tap and hold any word in an e-book (or even in a manually added PDF) to bring up a floating menu that offers a definition, relevant Wikipedia entries, and instant translation to other languages.

The Kindle Paperwhite also includes VoiceView — an accessibility feature designed for users with visual impairments. It provides spoken feedback as the user touches text on the screen. While the device doesn’t have built-in speakers, audio is accessible through paired Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Additional customisation options include dark mode, support for multiple dictionaries, and the ability to switch between different language keyboards.

As with past models, you can still sideload content if you prefer not to stay within the Kindle store ecosystem. The device supports content transfers through third-part Send-to-Kindle apps, email, or direct USB-C connection from a PC or smartphone — and sideloaded content shows up on the home screen immediately. That said, the software can sometimes feel restrictive, with aggressive book recommendations and a lack of broader functionality. A full-fledged web browser, for instance, would have been a welcome addition.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th generation): Battery

Battery life is easily one of the Kindle Paperwhite’s strongest suits. After over a week of daily use, the battery level had only dropped to around 60 per cent. While the device doesn’t support fast charging, it’s hardly an issue — primarily because you don’t need to charge it very often. When I eventually did plug it in, it took about an hour and a half to go from 43 per cent back to full charge.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th generation): Verdict

Priced at Rs 16,999, the 12th generation Kindle Paperwhite stands out as one of the best go-to e-book readers currently available — thanks to the robust Kindle ecosystem, a wide selection of books, and support for useful features and accessories. The ability to sideload content is a welcome bonus that adds to its flexibility.

While the price might seem a bit steep for a device focused solely on reading, it’s a fair trade-off for avid readers who want the freedom to carry their entire library without compromise. For those upgrading from older models, the 2025 edition is a worthwhile step up — particularly if you’re coming from the 10th generation or earlier.