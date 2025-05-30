Chinese PC peripherals maker Rapoo offers a wide range of products in India. At the onset of the Indian Premier League season, the brand introduced a Mumbai Indians (MI)-themed range, including the Rapoo 8000M – a keyboard and mouse combo. On the surface, the compact and lightweight combo occupies minimal space and is portable enough to carry along. Moreover, there is support for multi-point connectivity with dedicated buttons available on both keyboard and mouse for switching. Here is how it fares in use:

Rapoo 8000M: The good bits

Size and feel

For users who prefer ten-key-less (TKL) keyboards, this one is just about the right size. The keys are soft to press, offering a satisfying typing experience. The mouse, while slightly small for prolonged or intensive gaming, functions well for casual use. The scroll wheel performs decently.

Colour

While some may argue that white is an impractical choice for a device exposed to dirty hands or multiple users, the keyboard does look elegant. The use of orange highlights on special keys and function controls adds visibility, making them easier to identify amid the key cluster.

Multiple device connectivity

For a budget combo, the Rapoo 8000M offers multi-device connectivity via a supplied 2.4 GHz dongle and Bluetooth, which is a rare feature in this price range.

Rapoo 8000M: What could be better

Key size

Although compact, the keys are larger than usual, which may take time to get used to. Switching from this to regular keyboards or even laptop key panels may disrupt hand positioning and muscle memory.

Mouse size

The mouse feels a little too small for users with average-sized hands, making it less comfortable for extended use.

Sleep issue

Both the keyboard and mouse enter sleep mode when idle. Waking them—especially the mouse—requires a fair bit of movement. Additionally, the sleep cycle kicks in too frequently, disrupting workflow.

Key placement and missing keys

The command key for Mac users is only present on the right, which can be a significant adjustment. Similarly, the control key exists only on the left. These unconventional placements can hamper productivity, especially for Mac users.

Device switching

While multi-device pairing is supported, setup is not intuitive. Both Bluetooth and dongle modes need to be paired with different screens, and switching the mouse between devices lags. Keyboard switching, however, is smoother.

Rapoo 8000M: Specifications

Bluetooth 3.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and 2.4 GHz dongle connectivity

Multi-device pairing

1300 DPI mouse

Silent click design

Fn multimedia hotkeys

Spill-resistant keyboard

Compatible with Windows and Mac

Up to 12 months battery life for both keyboard and mouse

Rapoo 8000M: Verdict

Priced at Rs 2,199, the Rapoo 8000M keyboard and mouse combo may appeal to seasoned users or loyal MI fans who can work around its quirks. However, novices or casual users may struggle with the key layout, device switching, and small mouse design.