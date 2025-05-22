Motorola Edge 60 Pro review: Capable mid-ranger with strong battery, camera

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India on April 30. Successor to last year’s Edge 50 Pro, the 2025 model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme system-on-chip (SoC), in contrast to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the previous generation model. Available at a starting price of Rs 29,999, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro seems too good to be true on paper. Is it? Let us find out.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Pricing

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 33,999.

Design

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro bears a close resemblance to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, with the exception of the camera module. The newer model features a quad-lens rear camera setup, compared to the triple-lens configuration on the earlier version. Another distinguishing feature is the addition of a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) button, used to activate Motorola's native AI tools.

Beyond these differences, the design remains consistent. A similar aesthetic is also evident in the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. The rear panel of the Edge 60 Pro is offered in two finishes – nylon and vegan leather. The frame's side panels are made of plastic and accommodate the power and volume buttons on the right-hand side, with the AI button positioned on the left. The bottom edge houses the SIM tray, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a speaker grille.

Display and Audio

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch super HD (1.5K resolution) quad-curved pOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola said the display on the Edge 60 Pro is validated by colour science entity PANTONE for accuracy. Moreover, the display carries a PANTONE Skintone certification. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device is protected against dust, water ingress, and submersion. The inclusion of a water-touch feature ensures the display remains usable even with water droplets present on the screen. Readers familiar with the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review may find the Edge 60 Pro’s display largely similar.

The display boasts a 96.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with curved edges enhancing the multimedia experience. However, these curved sides also reflect light, occasionally making the screen appear overly bright for comfortable viewing. Additionally, the peak brightness under direct sunlight was underwhelming, falling short of expectations. A recurring issue observed was ghost touches around the curved edges, which proved difficult to ignore.

Multimedia viewing on the Edge 60 Pro is commendable. In terms of audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos produce loud and immersive sound. However, the smartphone underperforms in delivering deep bass. Audio during gaming sessions remains consistent and is well-managed.

The dual speakers perform adequately in daily use. Audio maintains a fair depth, and dialogue clarity is preserved. At higher volume levels – beyond 60 to 70 per cent – slight distortion becomes apparent. Nevertheless, the volume is sufficient for casual activities such as listening to podcasts or watching videos without external speakers. The audio quality in the Edge 60 Fusion was somewhat lacking, but the Edge 60 Stylus and Pro models offered a noticeable improvement.

AI Tools

A distinctive feature of the Edge 60 Pro, absent from the Fusion and Stylus variants, is the dedicated AI button on the left-hand side of the frame. The inclusion of native AI tools at this price point is a noteworthy enhancement.

The Edge 60 Pro features the following AI tools:

Update Me: Summarises notifications

Take Notes: Records, transcribes, and summarises audio

Remember This: Saves screenshots, photos, and notes

Recall: Reminds users of saved content

Image Studio: A text-to-video generative AI tool

However, some AI tools exclusive to the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus are absent in the Pro model, which was a drawback:

Exclusive to the Edge 60 Stylus:

Moto Note: Enables freehand writing and drawing

Sketch-to-Converts hand-drawn sketches into realistic images using AI

Handwriting Calculator: Solves handwritten equations

GIF Maker: Records screen sections and creates GIFs

The absence of these tools in the Pro model may be seen as a missed opportunity.

Camera

In this regard, the Edge 60 Pro surpasses both the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Stylus. It is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and support for up to 50x digital zoom. A 3-in-1 light sensor manages exposure, white balance, and flicker correction. The front houses a 50MP selfie camera, suitable for both photography and video calls.

Motorola’s collaboration with Pantone appears to have positively influenced image processing. Photographs are rendered with natural colour balance and fine detail retention, even in challenging lighting conditions or when subjects are in motion. The ultra-wide lens also delivers sharper images compared to last year's Edge 50 Pro.

In well-lit environments, image clarity and detail are appreciable. However, portrait shots still suffer from occasional edge detection inaccuracies. Low-light performance has improved, with AI effectively reducing image noise. While not targeting premium camera standards, the Edge 60 Pro performs reliably within its segment.

Performance and Software

Performance has seen a marked improvement with the Edge 60 Pro. While the Fusion and Stylus models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 respectively, the Edge 60 Pro utilises the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC. This results in enhanced multitasking and gaming performance.

The device tends to heat up during charging and extended gaming sessions at 120Hz refresh rate. Nevertheless, app switching and multitasking across applications such as Chrome, YouTube, Asphalt, Candy Crush, BGMI, Free Fire, and Gallery remain smooth and consistent.

The smartphone runs on Hello UI, based on Android 15. The user interface is minimalistic and free from bloatware. Motorola has assured three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a significantly larger battery compared to the Fusion and Stylus variants. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. Under consistent usage, the device delivers a screen-on time of approximately seven to eight hours. With light to moderate usage, the battery is capable of lasting a full day.

Charging performance was particularly impressive. When connected to a fast-charging power source, the battery charged from zero to 100 per cent in around 40 minutes. Using a standard power outlet, full charging took approximately 50 minutes.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro positions itself as a viable flagship alternative, delivering the essential features that users in this price segment expect – without incurring flagship-level costs. The construction is sturdy, featuring a curved pOLED display, IP68/IP69 ratings, and a nylon or vegan leather rear panel that enhances grip and usability.

The display offers a high-resolution, smooth visual experience, supported by a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance is consistent across various tasks, while the camera configuration – comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and 50MP front camera – offers versatility for most scenarios.

Battery life is reliable, with rapid wired charging and wireless charging support. That said, the Edge 60 Pro balances performance, design, and functionality, making it a well-rounded daily-use smartphone in midrange segment.