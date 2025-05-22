Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: A thin-and-light smartphone that delivers

Design

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm at its thinnest point, which covers most of the frame except around the rear camera module. Given the ultra-thin design, it is expected that the camera unit would protrude; however, the design could have been optimised further to minimise the impact of the camera bump in daily usage. The raised camera module causes the phone to wobble when placed on flat surfaces and hinders finger movement when the device is used in a horizontal orientation. That said, the smartphone is lightweight at just 168g.

Durability

The ultra-thin frame is made of titanium, contributing to a solid build with no noticeable flex or bend during everyday use. This focus on durability extends to the front and rear surfaces, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Victus 2, respectively. While drop protection remains untested for obvious reasons, the glass panels are particularly effective in resisting scratches. Enhancing the durability credentials further is the IP68 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress.

Display

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is surrounded by thin and symmetrical bezels, lending it a refined and uniform aesthetic. It is bright, vivid, and responsive. However, it lacks the anti-reflective coating available on the Ultra variant. While visibility in bright sunlight remains decent, the Ultra model offers improved colour reproduction, contrast, and reduced eye strain in outdoor conditions.

Audio

Despite speculation that the slim chassis would result in compromises, the Galaxy S25 Edge retains a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The sound output, however, does not quite match expectations. The audio lacks depth and richness, particularly for music, films, and gaming applications. While adequate for voice calls and basic multimedia use, it falls short of delivering an immersive audio experience.

Camera

On the rear, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a dual-camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The front houses a 12MP selfie camera.

Specifications aside, the camera performance is good. Samsung has successfully maintained a flagship-grade experience despite a limited number of sensors. The primary sensor captures detailed images with vibrant colours and a wide dynamic range under natural lighting conditions. In low light, photos are softer but colour accuracy is well maintained. Although the absence of a dedicated telephoto lens is noted, the 2x zoom capability via the main sensor produces results comparable to optical zoom in good lighting conditions.

The ultra-wide-angle sensor performs reasonably well but introduces noticeable distortion at the edges, leading to a loss in detail. Additionally, there is inconsistency in colour reproduction between the main and ultra-wide sensors. The inclusion of autofocus in the ultra-wide module enables the “Samsung Focus Enhancer” mode, allowing for macro-style shots and videos. While not a standout feature, it is a useful addition.

Portrait photography yields mixed results. The camera struggles with separating the subject from the background, often causing the blur to encroach upon the subject. Interestingly, the large primary sensor is more effective when used in default mode rather than portrait mode, delivering better depth and clarity.

The imaging capabilities remain largely consistent with other models in the Galaxy S25 series – 10-bit HDR video enhances colour and contrast, and the log format provides greater control during post-processing. The device supports UHD (4K) video capture at 60 frames per second from all sensors and allows switching between rear and front cameras during recording. It also supports 8K video capture at 30 FPS.

Software and performance

The Galaxy S25 Edge boots Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 layered on top, and includes the complete suite of AI features introduced with the Galaxy S25 series from both Google and Samsung.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone offers a fluid and responsive user experience consistent with flagship standards. However, thermal performance is a concern – the device heats up significantly during prolonged sessions of video recording at 4K 60fps or while running graphics-intensive games. This may affect user comfort and sustained performance.

Battery

The device is powered by a 3,900mAh battery, which appears to be optimised for efficiency. Under typical usage patterns, the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a full day of operation. However, the battery drains rapidly when subjected to resource-heavy tasks, necessitating a recharge within a few hours.

The smartphone supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Both charging options are relatively slow by contemporary standards, with the device taking more than an hour to fully charge even via the fastest method.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a slim and capable flagship smartphone with a full complement of premium features and AI enhancements from Samsung and Google. However, with a starting price of Rs 109,999 (12GB + 256GB), it is clearly intended for users who place a high priority on form factor above all else. For those seeking a more balanced package in terms of specifications and value, other models in the Galaxy S25 series may offer a better overall proposition.