Realme GT 6 review: Good performance, battery but long way to go for AI

Reviving its GT line-up in India, China’s Realme launched two smartphones in a quick run. The latest entrant, the Realme GT 6, is a flagship model in the line-up focused on performance and battery. Moreover, it is Realme’s maiden smartphone packed with artificial intelligence features. The company is, therefore, calling it an “AI Flagship Killer''. Is the tagline apt or a hyperbole? Let us find out:

The Realme GT 6 features a design similar to the Realme GT 6T. The smartphone has a horizontal, mirror-like rectangular frame for the cameras on the back cover. Fingerprints are visible on this mirror-like frame. The back cover is made of sturdy plastic that is resistant to fingerprints and scratches. The phone is comfortable to hold and use, but it lacks stability when placed on a flat surface and is prone to sliding if placed on an uneven surface.

The front display is accompanied by curved glass with minimal bezels. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the frame, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, a dual SIM tray, and a speaker grille. The keys function smoothly and are easily accessible while holding the phone.

Display

The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch fullHD AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. With a 10-bit colour depth and 100 per cent P3 colour gamut, the display offers professional-grade colour accuracy. Enhanced with Dolby Vision, in addition to HDR10+, the display is apt for entertainment experience.

Audio

The Realme GT 6 features a stereo speaker system that delivers crisp and clear sound with seamless transitions between varying audio levels. The device does not include an audio jack, supporting only wireless audio devices. It offers the option to enable spatial audio and supports Dolby Atmos.

Camera

The Realme GT 6 has a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Images from the main sensor are clear with prominent shallow depth-of-field. The ultra-wide lens performs well, too, but its performance suffers in low light, though it maintains colour parity with the main sensor. The telephoto lens is adequate for portraits but produces average-quality images in low light. The 32-megapixel front-facing camera delivers sharp images, with decent background blur. There is no shutter lag, although stabilization could be improved. The front camera takes acceptable selfies and is suitable for video calls. The camera can record videos in 4K, 1080p, and 720p at 30fps and 60fps, with decent quality for daily use, although it struggles in low-light conditions.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Realme GT 6 offers strong performance. The smartphone tends to heat up even with limited daily use. The device handles daily tasks well, even in dim lighting, without lag. Although it heats up after heavy usage, the device offers Low Power mode, Balance mode, and GT mode to optimise performance while gaming. It also allows screen recording and call blocking during gaming sessions. It boasts one of the best battery performances in its range, charging fully within an hour and lasting up to 24 hours with normal use. The device operates smoothly, transitioning swiftly between apps without lag.

Software and AI

The Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14 software based on Realme UI 5.0 and comes with several pre-installed Realme and third-party apps. Users have the option to uninstall the non-Realme apps.

The Realme GT 6 is loaded with a few AI features, especially tuned for imaging experience. There is AI Smart Removal mode, which allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos; AI Smart Loop, which intelligently recognises displayed content and predicts actions to simplify operations; and AI Night Vision mode, which enhances visibility in extremely dark environments, making it possible to capture clear videos in low light.

Though these features work to some extent, these seem to be work in progress in current form. With these AI features, the quality of photos suffers in poor light, and the AI Smart Removal is far from perfect. When editing photos using the AI Eraser, the resulting images are not refined. As this is a first-generation AI smartphone, there is considerable room for improvement.

Verdict

For anyone seeking a smartphone with good performance, battery and fast charging, the Realme GT 6 could be a suitable option. It is, however, not the AI flagship killer as Realme called it. The Realme GT 6 stands out with high-end performance, a stunning display, and modest camera capabilities, at a competitive price point.