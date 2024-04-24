Realme launches Narzo 70 series smartphones in India: Price, specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on April 24 launched in India the Narzo 70 series. The smartphone series comprises the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G. The Realme Narzo 70 5G is a top-end model in the series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Realme Narzo 70x is a vanilla model in the series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+. Both the smartphones support 45W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Below are the details:
Realme Narzo 70: Price and variant
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
Colours: Misty Forest and Snow Mountain Blue
Realme Narzo 70: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme Narzo 70 5G smartphone will be available in a limited period “Early Bird sale” on April 25 from 12 PM to 2 PM. First sale for the smartphone is scheduled for April 29 from 12 PM to 2 PM. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, there is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 6 months.
Realme Narzo 70x: Price and variant
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
Colours: Misty Forest and Snow Mountain Blue
Realme Narzo 70x: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will be available in a limited period “Early Bird sale” on April 24 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Flash sale for the smartphone is scheduled for April 29 from 12 PM to 2 PM.
The phone’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available with a discount of Rs 1,500 on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
Realme Narzo 70: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120z refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC charging
- OS: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
- Support: 2 years OS update, 3 years security update
Realme Narzo 70x: Specifications
- Display: 6.72-inch LCD display, FHD+ resolution, 120z refresh rate, 800nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip
- RAM: 4GB / 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC charging
- OS: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
- Support: 2 years OS update, 3 years security update