Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme debuts P-series smartphones in India: Models, prices, specs and more

Realme debuts P-series smartphones in India: Models, prices, specs and more

The Realme P-series debuts with the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro 5G priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 21,999 onwards, respectively

Realme P1 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on April 15 debuted in India the Realme P-series. The inaugural models in the series are the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. While the vanilla model in the series boasts a flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, the Pro model boasts a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Below are the details:

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Price and variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in limited sale on April 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The first sale period for the smartphone commences on April 30, from 12 PM.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan of three months.

Realme P1 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Realme P1 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme P1 5G smartphone will be available in limited quantity during its “Early Bird Sale” on April 15 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The first sale period for the smartphone will be on April 22 from noon. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the company is offering a discount coupon of Rs 2,000.

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates. FHD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP primary with OIS, 8MP depth
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC
  • OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
  • Colour: Parrot Blue, Phoenix Red
  • weight:184g
  • Protection: IP67

Realme P1 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates. FHD+ resolution, 2000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP primary with OIS, 2MP depth
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC
  • OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
  • Colour: Peacock Green, Phoenix Red
  • weight:188g

Also Read

Realme 12, Realme 12 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, offers, and more

Realme 12 Pro series featuring 3D curved display, telephoto camera launched

Realme P1 5G smartphone to debut in India on April 15: Here is how it looks

Realme 12x budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Realme C67 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes on sale in India: Know price, specs, offers and more

Asus opens pre-bookings for ZenBook Duo in India, launch set for April 16

Realme P1 5G smartphone to debut in India on April 15: Here is how it looks

Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Dell launches XPS, Alienware, Inspiron series laptops with AI capabilities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaOppo smartphoneChinese smartphonesTechnology

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story