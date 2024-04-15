Realme debuts P-series smartphones in India: Models, prices, specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on April 15 debuted in India the Realme P-series. The inaugural models in the series are the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. While the vanilla model in the series boasts a flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, the Pro model boasts a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Below are the details:

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in limited sale on April 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The first sale period for the smartphone commences on April 30, from 12 PM.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan of three months.

Realme P1 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Realme P1 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme P1 5G smartphone will be available in limited quantity during its “Early Bird Sale” on April 15 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The first sale period for the smartphone will be on April 22 from noon. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the company is offering a discount coupon of Rs 2,000.

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates. FHD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP primary with OIS, 8MP depth

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC

OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14

Colour: Parrot Blue, Phoenix Red

weight:184g

Protection: IP67

Realme P1 5G: Specifications