Realme 12, Realme 12 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, offers, and more

The Realme 12 and Realme 12 Plus smartphones are available on Realme's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets from March 6, 3PM onwards

Realme 12 Plus smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Expanding its number series in India, Chinese smartphone brand Realme on March 6 launched the Realme 12 Plus 5G and Realme 12 smartphones. Priced at Rs 20,999 onwards, the Realme 12 Plus is a camera-focused smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Realme 12, at Rs 16,999 onwards, is an vanilla model in the series powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+.

The Realme 12 Plus is offered in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colours and the Realme 12 in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colourways.

Realme 12 Plus: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Realme 12: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

Realme 12 Plus: Availability and offers

The Realme 12 Plus will be available starting March 6, 3PM onwards, on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, both the variants of the Realme 12 Plus will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC, ICICI and SBI bank cards. The company is offering an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers purchasing the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant also get a bundle deal in which Realme is offering the Realme Buds T300 at no additional cost. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 9 months with select banks on both variants.

Realme 12: Availability and offers

The Realme 12 will be available alongside the Plus model starting March 6, 3PM onwards, on Realme website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC, ICICI and SBI bank cards. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000. Customers purchasing the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant gets a bundle deal in which they can avail the Realme Buds Wireless 3 with the smartphone at no additional cost.

Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 9 months with select banks on both variants.

Realme 12 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (SONY LYT-600) + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP Macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
  • OS: RealmeUI, based on Android 14
  • Weight: 190g
  • Thickness: 7.87mm
  • Durability: IP54

Realme 12: Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch, Full HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rates, 950nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 108MP Primary + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Realme UI, based on Android 14
  • Weight: 188g
  • Thickness: 7.69mm

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

