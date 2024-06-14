The LG MyView 27-inch is a full HD smart monitor with native app support and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Primarily a monitor, it also includes smart TV functionality, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs. It features a sleek, borderless design on three sides, providing an expansive, distraction-free viewing experience. The build quality is high, with a single-piece hard plastic frame housing the flush anti-glare display.

The display is a fullHD IPS panel with good contrast and colour accuracy. However, the brightness is somewhat muted, affecting its performance, particularly with high dynamic range content. Nevertheless, the display has wide viewing angles and maintains legibility in ambient light conditions due to its anti-glare coating. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As a monitor that also serves as a television, appropriate connectivity options are essential. The LG MyView 27-inch includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which supports eARC (enhanced audio return channel) for connecting audio accessories to enhance sound quality. Additionally, the monitor supports Apple AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare for seamless wireless streaming from both iOS and Android devices.

The LG MyView 27-inch operates on LG’s webOS 23 platform, which offers personalised content recommendations and direct access to streaming services without requiring additional device connections. Commonly used over-the-top streaming apps are available for download during the initial setup and later from the built-in store.

While it offers a television experience, the LG MyView 27-inch is primarily a productivity-focused monitor. The television functionality is a value-added feature complementing its primary use as a monitor. It excels as a productivity tool more than as an entertainment display.

In terms of productivity, the LG MyView 27-inch features a built-in home office space, enabling access to productivity apps from Microsoft and Google without a PC connection. It supports Microsoft 365 apps, Chrome remote, Azure virtual PC, and internet services such as Gmail, GDrive, and Meta Messenger. Additionally, there is an option for Remote PC (for Windows), allowing users to work on the monitor even without an available PC, provided the necessary remote connection permissions are set up.

The monitor also functions as an IoT hub, enabling users to link various smart home appliances and control them via mobile phone or voice commands. This feature is supported through LG's ThinQ app, which facilitates easy control and adjustment of settings, enhancing the user experience.

Priced at Rs 24,500, the LG MyView 27-inch is a well-rounded monitor that integrates essential connectivity options, a modest display, and smart features to cater to both professional and entertainment needs. Although it has some shortcomings, it remains a compelling smart monitor for the price.