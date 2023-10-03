Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini review: Expansive sound, compact form factor

The Ambeo Soundbar Mini is a new addition to Sennheiser's audio lineup in India. This compact soundbar boasts four full-range drivers and two 4-inch woofers, delivering 7.1.4-channel audio powered by Sennheiser's Ambeo virtualization technology. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MPEG-H, and 360 Reality Audio for immersive 3D sound reproduction. The soundbar is also compatible with the Ambeo Sub, an 8-inch wireless woofer, which is the same as the one used with higher-end models in the lineup, such as the Ambeo Soundbar Plus. It is worth noting that the dedicated woofer is sold separately as an accessory.

What sets the Ambeo Soundbar Mini apart is its compact size. It can easily fit under a TV with a display size of 43-inch or larger, even if the TV legs are close together. Alternatively, if you choose not to use it with your TV, its minimalistic design allows it to blend seamlessly with your room decor without drawing undue attention to itself.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, with support for Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. Additionally, it supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant for smart home setup and voice controls. On the wired side, it features an HDMI out with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (e-ARC) support and a USB port for connecting thumb drives.



Setting up and managing the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini is straightforward, thanks to the Sennheiser Sound Control app, available for both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. While not mandatory, the app unlocks the soundbar's core features, including Ambeo sound, a virtualization technology that enhances stereo and 5.1-channel audio into a 7.1.4-channel spatial experience. Furthermore, the app allows you to adjust and control various soundbar settings.

Another useful feature accessible through the app is self-calibration. It conducts a one-minute sound test and employs four built-in microphones to tailor the sound experience based on your room's acoustics. It is important to note that the soundbar comes with a remote controller featuring dedicated buttons for volume, source, sound profiles, and more. It covers the basics but advanced settings and controls are best managed through the app.

Turning to performance, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini impressively delivers expansive sound despite the absence of dedicated height and rear channels. This achievement is made possible by the Ambeo technology, which generates virtual height channels to produce an audio output equivalent to 7.1.4 channels. It works seamlessly with audio tracks natively recorded in stereo or 5.1-channel formats. While there is an option in the app to disable Ambeo, it is recommended to keep it enabled for the best soundbar experience. The package is rounded off with preset sound profiles, including an adaptive mode that adjusts audio based on the content type.

Verdict

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini is an impressive audio system packed with premium features, justifying its relatively high price tag of Rs 74,990. When paired with the Ambeo Sub (sold separately, at Rs 69,990), it delivers room-filling spatial sound with enhanced bass, creating a theatre-like audio experience.