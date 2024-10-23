Sony WF-C510 review: Compact yet feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

Sony is particularly known for its premium audio accessories. However, unlike many of its competitors, Sony offers a diverse range of products, spanning across various price segments. The latest addition to its budget line is the Sony WF-C510 wireless earphones, priced at Rs 4,990. These earbuds come packed with several features, including a compact and lightweight design. How do they fare in terms of performance? Let us find out:

Design-wise, the WF-C510 takes a minimalist approach, but it balances functionality and comfort well, especially considering its price point. The Sony WF-C510 earbuds come encased in a compact and lightweight case. While the case is simple in design, it is functional and includes essential features such as a battery and charging indicator on the front and a USB-C charging port with a dedicated pairing button on the back.

Like the case, the earphones themselves are small and lightweight, with an in-ear design that offers a snug and secure fit. They remain comfortable even after extended periods of use. Although the WF-C510 lacks touch controls, it features customisable buttons on each earbud. These buttons can be programmed for various functions, such as playback control, sound adjustments, and even quick access to Spotify via Spotify Tap. Additionally, a long press on the right earbud activates the voice assistant—Google Assistant or Gemini on Android, and Siri on iPhone. The buttons also allow for volume adjustment, with repeated presses on the left and right buttons lowering and raising the volume, respectively. However, this function is not always reliable and occasionally misfires.

Features

The Sony WF-C510 may be budget-friendly, but they come loaded with useful features. Unlike other earbuds that might be tethered to a specific ecosystem, the WF-C510 offers a seamless experience across both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds support multi-point connectivity, enabling simultaneous connections with two devices. This can be managed through the Sony companion app, Sound Connect, available for both Android and iOS.

One downside is the absence of active noise cancelling (ANC). However, the in-ear design helps passively reduce noise. Sony has also included an ambient sound mode, which allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while using the earbuds. This feature was notably absent in Beats Solo Buds, positioning the WF-C510 ahead in this respect. Furthermore, the ambient sound setting includes a voice passthrough option, which isolates voices from background noise, making it one of the standout features of these earbuds.

Other notable features include pre-set equalisers, customisable equaliser settings, personalised sound profiles based on hearing tests, and support for 360-degree audio. It is worth mentioning, however, that the 360-degree audio feature is limited to select audio streaming services.

The WF-C510 excels in versatility and usability, especially when considering its price. Despite the lack of ANC, the inclusion of ambient sound options and multi-point connectivity gives it an edge over many competitors in this price range.

Sound quality

In terms of sound, the Sony WF-C510 delivers a clear and balanced audio output. The sound is not overly bass-heavy, which may appeal to users seeking balanced audio rather than thumping bass. While there is an option to boost bass via the equaliser, this does not interfere with the clarity of vocals or treble. The stereo effect is also notably pronounced, adding depth to the listening experience. Sony’s proprietary 360-degree audio support further enhances the sound quality, though this feature is available only with specific streaming apps.

Battery life

For budget earbuds, the WF-C510 offers a respectable battery life. On a full charge, the earbuds provide up to six hours of playtime at maximum volume. When paired with the charging case, this extends to over 20 hours, making the WF-C510 suitable for long periods of moderate use.

While wireless charging is not available—understandable given the price point—the earbuds support wired charging via a USB-C port. There is also fast charging support, which can be helpful for users on the go.

Connectivity

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, making it easy to connect them with Android and Windows devices. A connection prompt appears immediately when the case lid is opened, simplifying the pairing process. Additionally, either earbud can be used independently, allowing for greater flexibility when using them for calls or music.

Areas for improvement

Protection

While the earbuds come with IPX4 protection, making them resistant to splashes and sweat, they lack dust and dirt protection. Additionally, the protection does not extend to the charging case, leaving it vulnerable to environmental factors. The build quality is solid, but there is no safeguard against accidental drops.

Call quality

Though the Sony WF-C510 performs admirably in terms of sound quality, its call quality leaves much to be desired. The microphones are not as sensitive as they should be, struggling to pick up voices clearly in noisy environments. As a result, users may experience issues with voice clarity during calls, particularly in outdoor or crowded spaces.

This is an area where the WF-C510 falls short, especially when compared to other wireless earbuds that excel in call quality.

Verdict

The Sony WF-C510 is a solid option in the budget wireless earphone segment. Priced at Rs 4,990, it offers a range of features typically reserved for higher-end models, including multi-point connectivity, ambient sound mode, and customisable button controls. Although it lacks active noise cancelling and falls short in call quality, its clear and balanced sound output, lightweight design, and decent battery life make it a strong contender in its segment.