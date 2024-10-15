Beats by Dre, the US-based audio accessory brand owned by Apple, has recently launched its latest portfolio in India, including the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones. While some may view Beats products as alternatives to Apple’s AirPods, the Beats Solo 4 stands out as the only on-ear headphone among Apple’s offerings. Unlike many other Apple products, Beats audio devices, including the Solo 4, are compatible with Android smartphones. How well do these perform when paired with non-Apple devices? Are they truly an alternative to AirPods? Let us find out.

The Beats Solo 4 features a classic on-ear headphone design that is comfortable to wear and feels lightweight, despite appearing somewhat bulky when held. The headphones are primarily made of smooth plastic but incorporate elements of more premium materials, such as a metallic Beats logo on the outer ear cups and shiny metal hinges, both featuring a brushed finish. The ear cushions are covered in a leather-like soft-touch material that is plush and enhances comfort. However, the thin cushioning on the headband has a rubber-like texture that doesn’t quite match the premium feel of the ear pads.

The Beats Solo 4 is quite flexible, providing a comfortable experience for most head sizes. The ear cups, with their multiaxial movement and soft ear pads that effectively enclose the ears, further enhance comfort.

When not in use, the headphones can be folded at the adjustment slider and stored in the included carrying case, which also exudes a premium feel. The case features dedicated pockets to hold the USB Type-C to Type-C cable and the 3.5mm audio cable included in the box, offering additional connectivity options.

Compatibility and connectivity

The Beats Solo 4 headphones are compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones, providing a range of advanced features for both platforms. However, being an Apple product, the feature set is more extensive when paired with an iPhone. During my review, I tested the headphones with both types of devices.

When used with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Beats Solo 4 delivered high-definition audio support over the Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) for wireless streaming. It also supports Spatial Audio and Google’s Audio Switch, which enables the headphones to automatically switch between source devices linked to the same Google account. This feature is similar to Apple’s Audio Sharing, available when paired with an iPhone. While testing with the iPhone 16, the Solo 4 paired seamlessly, much like AirPods, with device settings and customisation options accessible directly from the Settings app. iPhone users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio, akin to what is offered with AirPods. Furthermore, the headphones can connect to both the Find My network for iOS and the Find My Device network for Android.

It’s important to note that while paired with Android, options to enable and disable advanced features such as Spatial Audio, HD Audio, and Audio Switch are available within the Bluetooth settings. However, button controls can only be customised through the Beats app.

In addition to wireless connectivity, the headphones can be used with the USB-C cable or the 3.5mm audio cable, both providing lossless audio and lower latency—beneficial for gaming. However, there are limitations when using a wired connection, such as the inability to change button controls or disable charging on the smartphone’s power.

Companion App

While iPhone users can access all available options directly within the Settings app, Android users with the Beats Solo 4 must frequently switch between the settings and the Beats app for customisation, which is also quite limited. On Android, button customisation options are found in the Beats app, but toggles for Spatial Audio and HD Audio are only available within the Bluetooth settings menu. Furthermore, the Beats app contributes little to the overall experience, as it lacks features like an equaliser or listening modes.

Audio and Calling

Equipped with 40mm transducers, the Beats Solo 4 delivers balanced sound across various genres. While it feels particularly well-suited for acoustic and instrumental music rather than punchy bass, there is still enough low-frequency response for those who prefer it. However, the absence of an in-app equaliser or different sound modes limits customisation options for users. On the iPhone, Personalised Spatial Audio significantly enhances the listening experience. However, when the volume levels are pushed to higher settings, the headphones' limitations become apparent, resulting in a noticeable decline in sound quality. Although the ear pads effectively reduce ambient noise, outdoor situations and crowded spaces highlight the absence of Active Noise Cancelling.

The calling experience with the Beats Solo 4 is surprisingly impressive. Typically, the microphones on headphones aren't known for accurately picking up voice, but these prove to be exceptions. The built-in microphones perform well in closed environments and also effectively isolate the user's voice in crowded surroundings. While the voice may sound somewhat robotic in extremely noisy conditions, it remains clear and easily understandable.

Battery

The company claims 50 hours of battery life for the Solo 4, and the headphones largely deliver on this promise. After using them for over two weeks, I only needed to charge them once midway, and they still had 40 per cent battery remaining at the time of writing. The impressive battery life is complemented by satisfactory charging speeds, with the headphones reaching up to 20 per cent in about 15 minutes—more than enough to get you through the day.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 22,900, the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones may feel a bit overpriced given their overall audio clarity and the absence of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). However, they compensate with versatility in connectivity options, impressive voice calling performance, and exceptional battery life.

The Beats Solo 4 may not appeal to audiophiles, but it is a good option for those seeking a comprehensive all-in-one solution. It can be connected via a wired connection for low-latency gaming, performs well with both Android and iOS, and excels in calling and video conferencing. All these features are packed into an on-ear headphone design with outstanding battery life.