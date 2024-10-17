The Apple Watch Series 10 marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch series, but unlike the monumental design evolution seen with the iPhone, this anniversary edition feels more like a familiar iteration. While the Series 10 introduces some improvements, such as a larger screen and a slightly thinner case, the overall design and features remain largely consistent with the previous generation. However, the new software platform brings new health and fitness features, although not all of them are available straight out of the box, which may make the package seem less exciting than it truly is.

Starting with the watch itself, the case design has undergone a subtle change. The top-end variants now feature a titanium case, replacing the stainless steel of the previous models, while the base variants continue to use aluminium. This year, Apple introduces a new polished glossy colour finish called jet black, reviewed here, which brings a sleek aesthetic to the aluminium variant. Irrespective of the material or colour, the Series 10 case has adopted a unibody-like design, with the antenna integrated directly into the housing. This integration of components provides a cleaner, more streamlined look by combining the two layers of the case into one.

The case has also been pressed to make it 10 per cent thinner than the Series 9. While the change in thickness is not immediately noticeable, it is something you can feel when wearing the watch. The slight reduction in weight also adds to the comfort, making it feel lighter on the wrist.

Display

The standout upgrade in the Apple Watch Series 10 is the display. The watch features a new wide-angle OLED display that offers up to 10 per cent more active screen area compared to the Series 9, and as much as 30 per cent more than Series 4, 5, and 6. Regardless of which generation of Apple Watch you are upgrading from, the larger display on the Series 10 significantly enhances the user experience. Apple has managed to increase the screen size without making the watch itself bulkier, which means reading notifications, typing on the on-display keyboard, and interacting with apps is easier and more comfortable.

Not only is the display bigger, but it is also brighter, especially when viewed from an angle. The improved brightness is accompanied by a faster refresh rate, which enhances the performance of the always-on display mode, especially visible in the new Flux watch face, which fills the screen with vibrant colour every second.

Battery life and charging

Despite the larger, brighter display and thinner case, the Apple Watch Series 10 delivers the same battery life as its predecessor. It offers up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, which should be sufficient for a full day of regular use. The faster charging speeds—80 per cent in just 30 minutes—address one of the limitations of previous models, though the total battery life is not an improvement over the last generation.

Software

On the software side, the Watch Series 10 runs on watchOS 11, which introduces several small but useful upgrades. However, not all the features are available right away. For example, the highly anticipated Sleep Apnea notification is expected to arrive in a future update to watchOS 11, leaving some features incomplete at launch.

That said, watchOS 11 still brings noticeable improvements. The revamped Smart Stack now utilises AI to suggest widgets based on various factors like time, location, and daily routines. This enhanced intelligence makes it easier to access relevant information quickly. The double-tap feature simplifies interactions, allowing users to access key functions without navigating through menus. Another noteworthy addition is the integration of Live Activities from apps such as like Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy, which allows users to track activities in real-time.

With more features expected to roll out over time, including the full activation of health-tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch Series 10 is poised to become even better with subsequent watchOS 11 updates.

Should you upgrade?

In its current form, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers some improvements but not enough to warrant an upgrade if you are using the Series 9. For users of Series 4, 5, 6, and even 7, however, the Series 10 presents a more compelling case for an upgrade. The larger display, thinner and lighter design, improved software, and faster charging make the Series 10 a noticeable step up from older models.

That said, if you are looking for groundbreaking new features or a significant redesign, you might find the Series 10 lacking in that respect. The changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary, with the real improvements lying in the user experience enhancements and future software updates.

Verdict

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a solid upgrade that refines the already successful formula of previous models. The larger screen, improved display technology, and smarter software make it a versatile tool for health and fitness tracking, productivity, and everyday convenience. However, the lack of out-of-the-box features and minimal design changes may leave some lotime users underwhelmed. As with most Apple products, the real value of the Series 10 will unfold over time as watchOS 11 matures and more features become available.

46mm (Aluminium): Price starts at Rs 49,900

