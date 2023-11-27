Home / World News / 1 killed, 21 injured in suicide blast targeting security forces in Pakistan

1 killed, 21 injured in suicide blast targeting security forces in Pakistan

An explosives-laden tri-wheeler hit the security forces convoy on its way to Bannu from the North Waziristan district near the Azad Mandi in Bannu Cantonment on Sunday, police said

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Representative Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
At least one person was killed and 21, including 13 security personnel, injured in a suicide bombing by a TTP-splinter group targeting a security forces convoy in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

An explosives-laden tri-wheeler hit the security forces convoy on its way to Bannu from the North Waziristan district near the Azad Mandi in Bannu Cantonment on Sunday, police said.

The bombing killed a pedestrian and injured 13 security personnel and eight civilians. Those injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

The condition of three security personnel is stated to be critical, according to the police.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

This comes after Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the province on Sunday, according to the military's media wing.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

