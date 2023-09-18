Home / World News / 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward island in a new daily high, says Taiwan

103 Chinese warplanes flew toward island in a new daily high, says Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday

AP Taipei
China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China | Photo: iStock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

China's military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island's defence ministry said on Monday was a daily record in recent times.

The planes were detected between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, the ministry said. As is customary, they turned back before reaching Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan as tensions have grown between the two and with the United States.

The US is Taiwan's main supplier of arms and opposes any attempt to change Taiwan's status by force.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that 40 of the planes crossed the symbolic halfway point between mainland China and the island. It also reported nine naval vessels in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry called the Chinese military action harassment that it warned could escalate in the current tense atmosphere. We urge the Beijing authorities to bear responsibility and immediately stop such kind of destructive military activities, it said in a statement.

China last week sent a flotilla of ships including the aircraft carrier Shandong into waters near Taiwan. The drills came shortly after the US and Canada sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait, the waters that separate the island from the mainland.

China also unveiled a plan for an integrated development demonstration zone with Taiwan in China's nearby Fujian province, trying to entice Taiwan while also warning it in what experts say is China's long-running carrot and stick approach.

The recent actions may be an attempt to sway Taiwan's presidential election in January. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which leans toward formal independence for the island, is anathema to the Chinese government.

China favours opposition candidates who advocate working with the mainland.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 when the communists took control of China during a civil war. The losing Nationalists fled to Taiwan and set up their own government on the island.

The island is self-governing, though only a few foreign nations give it official diplomatic recognition. The US among others has formal ties with China while maintaining a representative office in Taiwan.

Also Read

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

Taiwanese defence ministry spots 38 Chinese warplanes, 6 vessels nearby

Taiwan says it spotted 22 Chinese warplanes, 20 warships near the island

Taiwan tracks 91 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval ships: Defense Ministry

UN revises death toll from Libya floods to 3,958, over 9,000 injured

Israel criticises UN vote to list ruins in Palestine as World Heritage Site

Gandhi Walk in Johannesburg revived after COVID-19 hiatus

Nearing $20 bn: Cocaine set to beat oil to be Colombia's main export

Chinese police detain some Evergrande wealth management unit staffers

Topics :TaiwanChina

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story