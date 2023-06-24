Home / World News / 11 injured evacuating Cathay Pacific jet after aborted takeoff in Hong Kong

11 injured evacuating Cathay Pacific jet after aborted takeoff in Hong Kong

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a technical issue caused the crew to abort the takeoff and a precautionary passenger evacuation was initiated

AP Taipei
airlines, flights

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a technical issue caused the crew to abort the takeoff and a precautionary passenger evacuation was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane's tires had overheated, causing it to burst, citing police.

The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process, Cathay Pacific said. Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew.

By 10:30 a.m., nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from the hospital, the airline said later.

Using a different aircraft, the flight departed for Los Angeles at 10:12 a.m., carrying 283 passengers, it said.

Also Read

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Hong Kong population drops for third straight year under Covid shadow

Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

India-US to negotiate 'speed bumps', develop tech to transform lives: Biden

India, US govts prepared ground, biz community needs to take advantage: PM

Tamil Chair to be established in University of Houston: PM Modi in US

New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, says PM Modi

GE engine deal for manufacturing engines in India is milestone: PM Modi

Topics :Hong KongCivil AviationCathay Pacific

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story