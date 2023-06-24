GE engine deal for manufacturing engines in India is milestone: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision of General Electric Company (GE) to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector, as both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future through their cooperation.

During his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, PM Modi said,"In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India and the US relations has begun. This new journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for Make in India Make for the World."

PM Modi said, "Be it technology transfer and manufacturing cooperation or increasing coordination in the industrial supply chain, both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future. The decision of General Electric Company to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector."

In a major announcement coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, GE Aerospace on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India.

GE Aerospace said in a release that it continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorization for this. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 programme.

The US company said that the MoU with HAL to produce fighter jet engines for IAF is a major milestone amidst PM Modi's official state visit to the United States and a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement about the MoU came ahead of PM Modi's bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, PM Modi further thanked the community members for progress in India.

"The reason behind this tremendous progress in India is the belief of 140 crore people in the country. Modi has not done anything alone. Hundreds of years of colonisation had taken this belief away from us," PM Modi said.

The preparation started about two and a half weeks ago after US-India Community Foundation got a green light from the PM that he will give some time to the Indian diaspora, said Dr Bharat Barai, Chairman US-India Community Foundation.

"We quickly assembled the people that are known to us who have been community leaders from different cities. Through word-of-mouth alone, the news rapidly disseminated. We didn't send a single email or even make a flyer. And the registration was complete within three to four days," said Barai.

The foundation started engaging with the secret service as well as Prime Minister's SPG group to try to handle the logistical aspects.