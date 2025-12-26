14 nations condemn Israel's proposed new settlements in West Bank

A total of 14 nations have condemned the Israeli security cabinet's approval of 19 new settlements in the West Bank.

According to the joint statement, the list includes the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan.

The 14 nations argued that the Israeli decision violates international law, terming it "intensification of the settlement politics" in the West Bank. They demanded that Israel take back the move.

"We, States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank," the joint statement shared by the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

The statement added, "We recall that such unilateral actions, as part of a wider intensification of the settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also risk fueling instability. They risk undermining the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza amid efforts to progress to phase 2 and harming prospects for long-term peace and security across the region." The 14 nations reiterated their opposition to Israel's "annexation and the expansion of settlement policies." The statement said, "We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies, including the approval of the E1 settlement and thousands of new housing units. We call on Israel to reverse this decision, as well as the expansion of settlements, in line with UNSC Resolution 2334."

"We are resolute in our support of Palestinians' right of self-determination. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the Two-State solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace and security within secure and recognised borders. We reaffirm that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution," the joint statement read. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing war since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military on Thursday (local time) issued new eviction orders for local Palestinian residents east of the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, WAFA reported.