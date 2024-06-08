15 terrorists arrested during intelligence operations in Pakistan's Punjab

As many as 15 terrorists from banned militant outfits have been arrested by police in Punjab province of Pakistan as it foiled a major terrorist attack, an official said on Saturday.

"During intelligence-based operations, 15 terrorists belonging to Daesh (ISIS), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) have been arrested. The terrorists wanted to target important installations in Punjab," a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement.

He said the terrorists were arrested this week during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Chiniot.



As many as 5977 grams of explosives, one IED bomb, one 30 bore pistol with 18 bullets, 18 detonators, 47 safety fuse wire and prohibited ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Last month, the CTD had arrested 44 alleged terrorists of ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Punjab province of Pakistan.