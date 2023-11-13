Home / World News / 2 arrested, many evacuated from apartment fire possibly caused by fireworks

2 arrested, many evacuated from apartment fire possibly caused by fireworks

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

AP Atlanta (USA)
Photo: Pexels

Nov 13 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged an Atlanta apartment complex and led to more than a hundred evacuations.

Atlanta news outlets reported that the fire happened Friday night. Firefighters were still on the scene Saturday putting out hotspots.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by fireworks being ignited on the roof, police said.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Red Cross is assisting 28 displaced residents. The two suspects face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

An Atlanta police officer was among the apartment building's residents. He lost all of his belongings, police chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.

Topics :United StatesArrestFireworks

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

