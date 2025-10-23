Home / World News / 2 killed as US strikes eighth alleged drug-carrying boat, now in Pacific

2 killed as US strikes eighth alleged drug-carrying boat, now in Pacific

According to Hegseth in a social media post, the strike killed two people, bringing the death toll from all the strikes to at least 34 people

boat capsized, boat
In a brief video released by Hegseth, a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, is seen moving along the water | Image: Shutterstock
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:53 AM IST
The US military conducted its eighth strike against an alleged drug vessel, killing two people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.

The Tuesday night strike occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The seven previous strikes all targeted vessels in the Caribbean.

According to Hegseth in a social media post, the strike killed two people, bringing the death toll from all the strikes to at least 34 people.

In a brief video released by Hegseth, a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, is seen moving along the water. Several seconds into the video, the boat explodes and is seen floating motionless on the water in flames. In his post, Hegseth took the unusual step of equating the alleged drug traffickers to the group behind the September 11, 2001, attack.

Just as Al Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people, Hegseth said, adding there will be no refuge or forgiveness only justice.

President Donald Trump has justified the strikes by asserting that the United States is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels and is relying on the same legal authority used by President George W. Bush's administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the September 11 attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US MilitaryDrug traffickingUS governmentDonald Trump administration

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

