Home / World News / 20 dead as heavy rains & lightning hit Pakistan's Punjab province

20 dead as heavy rains & lightning hit Pakistan's Punjab province

Heavy pre-monsoon rain spells battered most parts of Punjab on Sunday and Monday and are expected to continue till June 30

Press Trust of India Lahore
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan (AP/PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed and over 50 injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

Heavy pre-monsoon rain spells battered most parts of Punjab on Sunday and Monday and are expected to continue till June 30.

"Lightning killed eight people while 12 others were either buried alive or electrocuted in related incidents in different parts of Punjab province," Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told PTI on Monday.

He said lightning struck Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib cities, killing eight people, including children, while 10 suffered injuries and are being treated at local hospitals.

Ahmad said that five people of a family were buried alive when the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain in Narowal.

A policeman was among eight people electrocuted in Lahore, Shiekhupura, Pasrur, Sialkot and Kamoke in rain-related incidents, he added.

Heavy rains and hail storms also caused infrastructure and livestock losses in parts of Punjab, while thunderstorms damaged power infrastructure, plunging many areas into darkness.

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in Punjab and elsewhere in the country.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pak's Punjab province

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

NATO chief makes last-ditch bid to bring Sweden into fold before summit

Lanka declares special bank holiday on Jun 30 to set in debt restructuring

EU urges caution as mercenary revolt raises doubts on Putin's grip on Power

Amsterdam's Hermitage museum to be renamed after Russia's war on Ukriane

Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels flight

Topics :Pakistan FloodsrainsLightning strike

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story