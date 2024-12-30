Year ender 2024: Devastating tragedies that sent shock waves across world

The year 2024 was marked by a series of devastating natural disasters, conflicts, and accidents, which left a profound impact on communities worldwide. While many of these events were natural calamities or accidents, others were exacerbated by human actions.

Natural disasters

Noto earthquake

The year began with a significant earthquake striking Japan’s Noto Peninsula on January 1, causing widespread infrastructure damage and the loss of over 280 lives. This disaster highlighted the persistent risks in the region and the pressing need for enhanced disaster mitigation measures.

Gofa landslides

On July 21 and 22, two landslides struck villages in Ethiopia's Gofa region, burying Kencho, Shacha, and Gozdi. These landslides resulted in the loss of about 250 lives and displaced many others. The disaster highlighted the challenges posed by environmental degradation and the need for sustainable land management practices.

Wayanad landslides

On July 30, Kerala’s Wayanad district was struck by catastrophic landslides following heavy monsoon rains. The disaster claimed 254 lives and caused significant property damage, testing the region's disaster preparedness systems.

Hurricane Helene

In September, Hurricane Helene struck the southeastern United States, causing at least 235 deaths and extensive property damage. It became the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland US since Hurricane Katrina.

Cyclone Chido in Mozambique

In December, Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique, causing severe devastation. The cyclone resulted in at least 94 deaths, hundreds of injuries, and affected over 622,000 people.

Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi caused the deaths of approximately 844 people in East Asia, leading to significant flooding and infrastructure damage. The event underscored the vulnerability of the region to typhoons and the importance of disaster preparedness.

Human-induced tragedies

Shooting at Concert Hall in Moscow

On March 22, a shooting occurred at a concert hall in Moscow, resulting in the deaths of 154 people and injuries to more than 500. The incident shocked the nation, and Russian authorities labeled it an act of terrorism.

Bangladesh turmoil

2024 proved to be a tumultuous year for Bangladesh, with political unrest, economic challenges, and social upheaval. Around 650 people died during protests against a reservation law. These protests led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August, and Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor of the state on August 8.

Severe weather events

Las Vegas heat wave

Las Vegas endured an unprecedented heat wave in 2024, with temperatures soaring to record highs of around 50 degrees Celsius. This extreme heat caused numerous heat-related illnesses and fatalities, emphasising the growing impact of climate change on urban centres. Around 342 people died as a result.

Hajj heat wave deaths

Between June 14 and 19, a severe heat wave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage led to over 1,300 heat-related deaths among pilgrims. The extreme temperatures caused heatstroke and dehydration, drawing attention to the need for better infrastructure in places that host large gatherings.

Spain flash floods

In late October, Spain faced its deadliest floods in decades, particularly in the Valencia region. A year’s worth of rain fell within just a few hours, leading to at least 231 deaths and widespread destruction. Public outcry followed, criticising the government’s inaction and inadequate emergency response.

Aviation disasters

2024 proved to be one of the worst years in aviation history, with multiple tragic plane crashes.

Haneda Airport runway collision

On January 2, a plane collision occurred at Japan’s Haneda Airport, killing five people and injuring 18. A Japan Coast Guard aircraft collided with Japan Airlines Flight 516, igniting fires that destroyed both planes. Remarkably, all 380 passengers on the Japan Airlines flight survived.

Crash of Flight 2283 in Brazil

On August 9, 2024, Voepass Linhas Aéreas Flight 2283, a Brazilian domestic flight, crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo State, killing all 62 people on board.

Azerbaijan plane crash

On December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 was severely damaged by an alleged Russian anti-aircraft missile, causing the crash that killed 38 of the 67 people on board. While Russia is accused of causing the accident, no official confirmation has been made.

South Korea plane crash

Just before the year ended, a Jeju Airline flight crashed, allegedly due to a bird strike. The crash resulted in 179 deaths, with only two survivors.

Ongoing crises

Drought in Zambia

Zambia continues to face a severe drought, leaving around 2.3 million people at risk of starvation due to low rainfall and food scarcity.

Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022, persists with no end in sight. Despite ongoing negotiations, the war has claimed the lives of around 12,340 people.

Israel-Hamas war

Renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas have resulted in significant loss of life and infrastructure damage in West Asia. The ongoing conflict has claimed around 46,000 lives, with calls for a peace agreement growing louder.

Sudanese civil war

The civil war in Sudan, which began in 2023, continues with no resolution. The two rival military factions are still vying for control, and it is estimated that around 100,000 people have died since the conflict began.