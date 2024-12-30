Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission gets licence for largest nuclear plant

Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority issued the licence to build Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5, the largest plant producing electricity through nuclear power with a capacity of 1200 MWe

This is the third nuclear power plant in Pakistan with this design | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Pakistan is set to construct its largest nuclear plant for electricity generation after the country's atomic energy regulatory agency issued the licence for it.

The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) issued the licence to build Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5, the largest plant producing electricity through nuclear power with a capacity of 1200 MWe, according to a PNRA press release issued on Thursday.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission applied for the licence in April of this year, along with the Preliminary Safety Assessment Report and other documents about the design and operational aspects of nuclear safety, radiation protection, emergency preparedness, waste management, and nuclear security, the Dawn newspaper reported.

After a thorough review and assessment of and fulfilment of regulatory requirements in compliance with the relevant national and international standards, the licence was issued, the PNRA press release stated.

C-5 is an advanced third-generation Pressurised Water Reactor of Chinese Hualong design, having active and passive safety features, including a double-shell containment and reactor-filtered venting system. It has a lifespan of 60 years.

This is the third nuclear power plant in Pakistan with this design.

Two other plants, Karachi Nuclear Power Plants units 2 and 3, are already operating successfully and adding electricity to the national grid.

The C-5 has already been approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council and it will be built at a cost of USD 3.7 billion.

Pakistan's installed nuclear energy capacity is about 3,530 MW, contributing about 27 per cent of the total electricity generation in the national grid.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

