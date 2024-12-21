Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Major landslide occurs in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no casualty reported

Major landslide occurs in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no casualty reported

The landslide probably occurred when debris from another road that is under construction above the main road started sliding

landslide, Rudraprayag Landslide, Rudraprayag Rescue
The landslide occurred around 11 am near Tawaghat in Pithoragarh. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Pithoragarh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A major landslide occurred on Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road here in Uttarakhand, resulting in the closure of the road. There was no casualty, officials said.

The landslide occurred around 11 am near Tawaghat in Pithoragarh, District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said.

While there was no casualty in the incident, the landslide led to the closure of the road, he said.

"SDM Dharchula and BRO officials have reached the spot and work on opening the road to Lipulekh on India-China border is on," he said. The road will be reopened soon, the DM added.

The landslide probably occurred when debris from another road that is under construction above the main road started sliding, Goswami said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said traffic has been affected due to the landslide on Tawaghat-Dharchula National Highway.

Also Read

Consider excluding Rs 120 cr from airlift charges: Kerala HC to Centre

Wayanad landslide: Union govt 'adding chilli' to wounds, says Kerala FM

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for not providing relief package to Wayanad

10 dead, 2 missing after landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island

Landslides, floods hit Indonesia's Java island; 10 dead, 2 missing

Expressing relief over the fact that there was no casualty in the landslide, he said efforts are on to open the route as soon as possible.

"The district administration and the concerned officials have been instructed to remove the debris and open the route as soon as possible," Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: FM to address the press conference of the 55th GST council meet shortly

Why is ECI afraid of transparency, asks Cong after election rule tweak

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala cremated with state honours

Allu Arjun attended 'Pushpa-2' screening despite police denying permit: CM

Number of domestic migrants drops by 12% to 402 mn since 2011: EAC-PM

Topics :landslideUttarakhandNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story