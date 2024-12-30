Black Moon 2024: What is it and how to watch the rare celestial event?

There is an amazing opportunity for all skygazers to experience a rare astronomical event, called the 'black moon,' before the end of the year.

This is the second new moon of the month, which will occur today, December 30, 2024. It promises a darker night sky which is perfect for gazers observing stars and planets.

The black moon is not officially recognised in astronomy, but it has gained popularity over the years among amateur astronomers and stargazers.

What is the timing of the Black Moon?

According to the US Naval Observatory, the unique phenomenon will occur on December 30, at 5.27 ET. America can watch it on December 30, while for Europe, Africa and Asia, this event will be visible on December 31, 2024.

In India, people can watch the ‘Black Moon’ around 3.57 am on December 31.

What is ‘Black Moon’?

A ‘Black Moon’ is a rare astronomical event that happens when a second new moon appears within a single calendar month. This term is not an official term in astronomy (and has nothing to do with colour) but has gained popularity over the years. It is quite similar to 'blue moon,' which is a term for the second full moon in a month.

How does a Black Moon happen?

This rare event is the reason of the moon's invisibility from the Earth, just like any other new moon. It is a result of the sun and the moon's alignment at the same celestial longitude and cannot be seen through the naked eye as the illuminated side of the moon faces away from the Earth. This can only be visible if the solar eclipse coincides with it.

The average lunar cycle is about 29.5 days and two new moons in the same month is a rare event, giving rise to a phenomenon called the 'Black Moon.'

What to expect?

The black moon won't be visible from Earth, but it will have a significant impact on the night sky. The moon’s invisibility forms darkness in the sky allowing better viewing experience of stars, planets, and even distant galaxies.

The darkness in the sky can enhance the visibility of planets like Jupiter and Venus, which will be visible in the bright evening sky, from binoculars or a telescope.

There would be a much clearer view for people living in the Northern Hemisphere, the constellations Orion, Taurus, and Leo.