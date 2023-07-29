Home / World News / 29.2 mn projected to need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan: UNICEF

29.2 mn projected to need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan: UNICEF

Afghanistan's recession has been exacerbated by drought-like conditions, floods, insecurity, harsh winters, political and economic instability, and displacement

ANI Asia
(Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a recent report on Afghanistan, UNICEF said that over 15 million people are expected to experience food insecurity till October 2023, with 29.2 million people expected to require humanitarian assistance, TOLOnews reported.

Afghanistan's recession has been exacerbated by drought-like conditions, floods, insecurity, harsh winters, political and economic instability, and displacement.

"The economic crisis is expected to continue, with 64 per cent of households unable to meet their basic needs as vulnerable populations are pushed to the brink," TOLOnews reported citing the UNICEF report.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive grip of a humanitarian crisis.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, an economist, Sayed Masoud said, "The main objective of humanitarian aid and food security is to raise the level of consumption and the basic needs of families."

According to UNICEF, the restriction on Afghan women working for NGOs and the UN has greatly raised the threats to the protection of weak women and children.

"The best talents exist in women, and they can play an active role in the social and work fields, but unfortunately, the current government has not been able to solve this problem in the country so far," said Surya Paykan, women's rights activist, according to TOLOnews.

Since the Taliban seized power, apart from people facing difficulties over basic amenities, it is also the situation of women in the country that has also got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

Also Read

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar int'l NGOs from education sector

Yemen's food insecurity remains serious threat, warns UN official

India a prime example of successfully growing pharma industry: UNICEF

300 children rescued from Sudanese orphanage after 71 others died: UNICEF

Constant decline in maternal, newborn deaths in S Asia: UNICEF official

Monthly users of X hits new high after organisational changes, claims Musk

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military

X logo on Twitter building spurs officials to investigate permit violation

J&J can't use bankruptcy to settle 100,000 baby powder cancer claims: Judge

Topics :UNICEFUnited NationsAfghanistan

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story