Home / World News / US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

Using a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that Congress granted last year, Biden authorised the shipment of weapons to Taiwan

ANI US
US President Joe Biden

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Using an authority from the US Congress that draws weapons directly from American stockpiles, President Joe Biden has announced USD 345 million in military support for Taiwan, The Hill reported.

Using a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that Congress granted last year, Biden authorised the shipment of weapons to Taiwan on Friday.

Quoting a congressional employee who is familiar with the package, The Hill reported that it includes man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), weapons, and missiles in addition to intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

The announcement was first made public as a memorandum to the secretary of state, directing the withdrawal of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(3) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," the memorandum read, according to the White House.

Taiwan, an island with a democratically elected government, is seen by China as an integral part of it, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that Taipei should be united with Beijing.

The 2023 US budget included USD 1 billion for weapons shipments to Taiwan, and Congress had asked the administration to complete the backlog of military supplies to the self-governed island.

Taiwan is encouraged by the US to have the defensive capabilities and diplomatic power to oppose a forced takeover by Beijing, whether through military war or economic pressure, as per The Hill.

Also Read

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen begins US visit to shore up support

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Biden kicks-off three-nation visit ahead of Nato summit in Lithuania

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military

X logo on Twitter building spurs officials to investigate permit violation

J&J can't use bankruptcy to settle 100,000 baby powder cancer claims: Judge

Mega Millions jackpot now $940 million after months without a big winner

Biden to host leaders of Japan, Korea for August summit at Camp David

Topics :Joe BidenUS Military AidUS MilitaryTaiwan

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story