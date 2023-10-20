Home / World News / 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas cease-fire

300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas cease-fire

The 305 people arrested for illegally demonstrating were subsequently released and those charged with assault were held in custody pending an appearance before a judge

AP Washington
Demonstrations are not allowed inside Capitol buildings, and police said they warned the crowd gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to stop before they began making the arrests.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read Jews say cease fire now and they chanted let Gaza live and not in my name" before they were detained by Capitol Police.

The 305 people arrested for illegally demonstrating were subsequently released and those charged with assault were held in custody pending an appearance before a judge.

A few liberal members of Congress have been pushing for a resolution in the latest Hamas-Israel war, saying that Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza is leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The protesters were never in the US Capitol, as some falsely stated on social media.

Topics :US CapitolisraelHamasJews

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

