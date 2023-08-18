Home / World News / 36 soldiers killed in ambush by armed group, helicopter crash: Nigeria

36 soldiers killed in ambush by armed group, helicopter crash: Nigeria

Soldiers were conducting an offensive operation in Niger state on Monday when they were ambushed by the armed gangs, defence spokesman Maj. Gen. Edward Buba told reporters

AP Abuja
The ambush and the firefight resulted in the death of three officers, 22 soldiers," he said, adding that seven soldiers were wounded | Photo: Unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
At least 36 Nigerian soldiers were killed in the country's northcentral region during an ambush by armed gangs and in the crash of a helicopter sent to the scene, the nation's military said Thursday.

Residents told the Associated Press that the helicopter was shot down by the armed gangs in Niger state's Wushishi district following clashes earlier in the week, echoing warnings from analysts about the growing might of the gunmen in the country's hard-hit northern region.

Soldiers were conducting an offensive operation in Niger state on Monday when they were ambushed by the armed gangs, defence spokesman Maj. Gen. Edward Buba told reporters.

The ambush and the firefight resulted in the death of three officers, 22 soldiers," he said, adding that seven soldiers were wounded.

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter was then sent to evacuate the casualties but it crashed in another part of the state, resulting in the death of 14 additional military personnel including the pilots and crew members, Buba said.

He said the reason for the crash is being investigated.

Topics :NigeriaDeath tollsoldiershelicopter crash

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

