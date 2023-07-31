Home / World News / 4 dead, tens of thousands evacuated, millions under 'red alert' in China

4 dead, tens of thousands evacuated, millions under 'red alert' in China

Areas including central and southern Beijing and northern Tianjin recorded 20-80 millimeters of rainfall on Monday morning

Agencies
A resident wearing a rain cover stands on a flooded road in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Torrential rains have damaged roads and killed four people in Beijing, state media reported on Monday, as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri lashed the Chinese capital and other northern regions. The people were found dead Monday morning in Mentougou, a district in western Beijing, according to CCTV’s Weibo post. The area has been hit by continuous heavy rains since Saturday evening and about 31,000 people have been evacuated from the capital city.
 
Areas including central and southern Beijing and northern Tianjin recorded 20-80 millimeters of rainfall on Monday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center’s Weibo post. Beijing has urged residents to consider working from home, avoid water ways and beware of landslides and flooding. Doksuri was one of the strongest typhoons to make landfall in China this year. 

Factory activity shrinks 

China's factory activity contracted for the fourth straight month in July, data showed Monday, as authorities released new measures aimed at boosting the world's second-largest economy.
 
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 49.3, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction.

Topics :Chinaheavy rainsfloodDeath toll

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

