4 dead, tens of thousands evacuated, millions under 'red alert' in China

Torrential rains have damaged roads and killed four people in Beijing, state media reported on Monday, as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri lashed the Chinese capital and other northern regions. The people were found dead Monday morning in Mentougou, a district in western Beijing, according to CCTV’s Weibo post. The area has been hit by continuous heavy rains since Saturday evening and about 31,000 people have been evacuated from the capital city.



Areas including central and southern Beijing and northern Tianjin recorded 20-80 millimeters of rainfall on Monday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center’s Weibo post. Beijing has urged residents to consider working from home, avoid water ways and beware of landslides and flooding. Doksuri was one of the strongest typhoons to make landfall in China this year.