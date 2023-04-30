Home / World News / 40 years on, Microsoft bids adieu to mice and keyboards: Report

It will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens, and more, the media reported

Agencies
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Microsoft has said that it will no longer manufacture mice, keyboards, and webcams under the Microsoft brand, instead, it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens, and more, the media reported. According to The Verg on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand,” says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.
“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last, ” it added.
 
The report stated that the Surface family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives. 

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

