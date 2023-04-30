40 years on, Microsoft bids adieu to mice and keyboards: Report

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last, ” it added.



Microsoft has said that it will no longer manufacture mice, keyboards, and webcams under the Microsoft brand, instead, it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens, and more, the media reported. According to The Verg on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand,” says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.