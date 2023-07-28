Home / World News / 47 died, 57 injured in flash floods in 11 provinces of Afghanistan

47 died, 57 injured in flash floods in 11 provinces of Afghanistan

Wardak province has experienced its deadliest natural disaster with 32 deaths, including 23 in the Jalrez district early, as per the provincial director for the Natural Disaster Management Authority

The official noted that besides killing people, the floods destroyed or severely damaged 500 residential houses and agricultural lands, according to Khaama Press | Representative image

At least 47 people have died and 57 others were injured in the last week's flash floods in eleven provinces of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

"At least 47 people have died, and 57 more have been wounded due to recent flooding in Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Kunar, Pakita, Khost, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktika, and Helmand," according to Shafiullah Rahimi, head of the Disaster Management's media department.

Wardak province has experienced its deadliest natural disaster with 32 deaths, including 23 in the Jalrez district early on Sunday, as per the provincial director for the Natural Disaster Management Authority, Faizullah Jalali Stanikzai.

The official noted that besides killing people, the floods destroyed or severely damaged 500 residential houses and agricultural lands, according to Khaama Press.

At least nine people died, and seven others were injured due to flash floods in Parwan Province on Tuesday, Sayed Hekmatullah Shamim said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan is among the most vulnerable countries against natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides and drought.

Last week, ToloNews reported that 31 people were killed, 74 injured and 41 are reported missing in the flooding in Afghanistan.

Rahimi said 250 livestock have died during this period. He further said that 600 houses and hundreds of acres of land have been damaged due to flooding, the report said.

Faizullah Jalal, the head of the Taliban-led Maidan Wardak Department of Natural Disaster Management, has said that at least 30 people died and 15 others were injured in floods that hit several districts of the province on Saturday. He said that injured people were taken to hospital for treatment, reported Khaama Press.

He said, "So far we have found more than 30 dead bodies and it is said that some others have disappeared. 15 people are injured and have been taken to the hospital." The people impacted by floods urged the Taliban and humanitarian organisations to provide them with shelter and other basic needs.

