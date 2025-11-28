Home / World News / 5 Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

5 Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

Two were Srilankan Airline flights, one each from Dubai and Doha, one was an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi and one an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur

flights, planes
TIAL said that more flights are likely to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram in view of a cyclone warning over Colombo
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Five flights, three from the Middle East region and one each from Malaysia and India, bound for Sri Lanka were diverted to the international airport here on Friday due to bad weather over Colombo, TIAL said.

TIAL said that more flights are likely to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram in view of a cyclone warning over Colombo.

Two were Srilankan Airline flights, one each from Dubai and Doha, one was an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi and one an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

The fifth was an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Colombo, it said.

The Etihad Airways aircraft landed here at 3.44 am, the AirAsia flight at 4.37 am and the Srilankan Airlines flights at 7.44 am and 7.55 am, TIAL said.

The Indigo flight landed here at 9.49 am, it added.

The flights which landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in the morning are still here due to the bad weather conditions in Colombo, a TIAL official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :sri lankaThiruvananthapuram airportflights divertflightsCyclone

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

