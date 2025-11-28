Home / World News / German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

The kebab chain, backed by private equity firm True, aims to grow its network to nearly 900 outlets from more than 170 across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East

Kebabs cooked according to Frontier cuisine traditions. (Stock photo)
GDK will launch its first Indian restaurant in early 2026, kicking off a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with GBC India (Stock photo)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

UK-based fast-food chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) plans to open its first restaurant in India early next year, as it targets 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in global sales within five years, CEO Simon Wallis said.

India is "an important part of that growth plan" and "ripe" for its products, Wallis told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, citing the nation's rising middle class and growing protein consumption.

"It's a thriving economy, which is one reason why a number of brands are attracted to the Indian market."

The kebab chain, backed by private equity firm True, aims to grow its network to nearly 900 outlets from more than 170 across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Global brands from Little Caesars to Papa John's International are stepping up expansion in India, even as Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut face slower sales amid consumer cutbacks. That sets the stage for "newer, more disruptive brands to emerge", Wallis said.

GDK will launch its first Indian restaurant in early 2026, kicking off a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with GBC India. Middle East-based GBC supplies bakery products.

Like McDonald's and Burger King, GDK will skip beef in India, opting for lamb to suit local preferences.

Wallis' predecessor, Imran Sayeed, had said in 2022 the brand could list on the NYSE within three to five years, but Wallis said the focus now is on hitting the 1 billion pound sales milestone.

He added that GDK has no listing plans as of now.

GDK expects sales to rise to more than 183 million pounds this year from 161 million pounds in 2024, Wallis said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka shuts offices, schools as 56 killed due to floods and landslides

Alibaba's cloud growth highlights China's two-speed economy, tech ambitions

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

Hong Kong high-rise fire puts spotlight on bamboo scaffolding safety

Topics :SnacksrestaurantsRestaurant

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story