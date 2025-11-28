German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

UK-based fast-food chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) plans to open its first restaurant in India early next year, as it targets 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in global sales within five years, CEO Simon Wallis said.

India is "an important part of that growth plan" and "ripe" for its products, Wallis told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, citing the nation's rising middle class and growing protein consumption.

"It's a thriving economy, which is one reason why a number of brands are attracted to the Indian market."

The kebab chain, backed by private equity firm True, aims to grow its network to nearly 900 outlets from more than 170 across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Global brands from Little Caesars to Papa John's International are stepping up expansion in India, even as Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut face slower sales amid consumer cutbacks. That sets the stage for "newer, more disruptive brands to emerge", Wallis said. GDK will launch its first Indian restaurant in early 2026, kicking off a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with GBC India. Middle East-based GBC supplies bakery products. Like McDonald's and Burger King, GDK will skip beef in India, opting for lamb to suit local preferences. Wallis' predecessor, Imran Sayeed, had said in 2022 the brand could list on the NYSE within three to five years, but Wallis said the focus now is on hitting the 1 billion pound sales milestone.