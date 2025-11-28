Home / World News / Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Singapore was ranked the world's most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time

Singapore
The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by a non-profit global business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Singapore's talent strategies must remain flexible amid heightened disruption brought about by AI and other technologies and shifting workforce demands, a senior government official said on Friday.

To keep our competitive edge as a global business node, we must continue to strengthen our position as a global hub for talent, by attracting talent from around the world, while also investing in our local talent pipeline, a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang said.

At the same time, we must not overlook soft skills that are AI resilient, such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and leadership, which will become more valuable as AI increasingly handles routine tasks," the Channel News Asia quoted Huang as saying when asked about the island state's latest ranking on attracting global talent.

Singapore was ranked the world's most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time.

The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by a non-profit global business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows.

Singapore clinched the top spot due to its robust education system, sound governance and proactive approach to building an adaptive, innovation-ready workforce qualities the report noted are increasingly crucial in the age of artificial intelligence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

Sri Lanka shuts offices, schools as 56 killed due to floods and landslides

Alibaba's cloud growth highlights China's two-speed economy, tech ambitions

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

Topics :SingaporeSingapore economytech talent

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story