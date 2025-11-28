Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Singapore's talent strategies must remain flexible amid heightened disruption brought about by AI and other technologies and shifting workforce demands, a senior government official said on Friday.

To keep our competitive edge as a global business node, we must continue to strengthen our position as a global hub for talent, by attracting talent from around the world, while also investing in our local talent pipeline, a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang said.

At the same time, we must not overlook soft skills that are AI resilient, such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and leadership, which will become more valuable as AI increasingly handles routine tasks," the Channel News Asia quoted Huang as saying when asked about the island state's latest ranking on attracting global talent.