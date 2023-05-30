Home / World News / 56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

A recent report has shown that nearly 56 per cent of businesses on the platform have experienced at least one scam this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fake job offers and phishing scams are becoming more prevalent on LinkedIn, with 56 per cent of businesses worldwide having experienced at least one LinkedIn scam this year, according to a recent report.
The scams can be categorised into two main types: those targeting individuals by pretending to be LinkedIn users and those operating at the company level by impersonating existing organisations to gain credibility.

The most popular type of scam on LinkedIn is the fake job offer, accounting for 48 per cent of reported cases. Additionally, 48 per cent of victims cited a damaged reputation as the leading outcome of falling for these scams. 
These findings were revealed by NordLayer, a network security solution for businesses. 

The study found that 45 per cent of companies are aware of scammers on LinkedIn using their organisation's brand name.
The report explains that LinkedIn's main purpose in building professional networks and careers creates an ideal environment for scammers to post seemingly legitimate job offers in order to collect personal information or money. With 117 job applications submitted per second on the platform, fraudsters exploit this high activity to their advantage.

LinkedIn phishing is another common scam, where actors impersonate well-known companies or professionals using fake profiles to send unsolicited messages or emails, seeking sensitive information.
The research data reveals that over one-third of survey respondents were aware of multiple LinkedIn fraud cases using their organisation's name. Interestingly, smaller companies reported the least active scam outreach, with 52 per cent of respondents confirming that no one in their organisation had experienced such scams. 

However, the report also highlights that organisations with LinkedIn company profiles may have a higher likelihood of encountering such scams, with 47 per cent of respondents indicating that their employees were likely to be engaged in these schemes.

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

LinkedIn India's membership crosses 100 million, second largest after US

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

'Shocked' UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children

Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

Imran appears before Pak's anti-terrorism court; submits bonds in 4 cases

Bezos prepares prenuptial pact with Sanchez to protect his $138 bn fortune

Topics :LinkedInBS Web ReportsJob offer scams

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story